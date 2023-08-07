Mental Health in India – The Urgent Need to Ramp Up the Mental Health Ecosystem

With its vast population and diverse cultural landscape, India is facing a silent crisis that is often overlooked – mental health. Despite significant progress in various sectors, mental health continues to be stigmatized and neglected. However, with increasing awareness and understanding, there is now an urgent need to ramp up the mental health ecosystem in India to address the growing concerns and provide adequate support to those in need.

Kanishk Gupta, Co-Founder & COO at Sukoon Health, says, “Mental health issues affect a significant portion of India's population, with a recent National Mental Health Survey estimating that nearly 150 million Indians suffer from some form of mental illness. These conditions range from depression, anxiety, and stress-related disorders to more severe conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The burden of mental health issues not only affects individuals but also has a significant impact on families, communities, and the nation's overall productivity.”

Kanishk Guptasays, “Inadequate infrastructure and resources further compound the problems. India's mental health infrastructure is grossly inadequate to meet the needs of its population. The country has a severe shortage of mental health professionals, including psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors - one psychiatrist for every 300,000 people, compared with a global average of every 10,000 people. Additionally, there is a lack of mental health facilities and specialized hospitals, particularly in rural areas. The limited availability of resources further hampers access to timely and effective treatment.”

To build a robust mental health ecosystem, it is essential to integrate mental health services into primary healthcare systems. This can be achieved by training primary care providers to identify and manage common mental health conditions. By doing so, individuals can access mental health services at the grassroots level, reducing the burden on specialized facilities and ensuring early intervention.

Kanishk Guptasays, “The prevailing stigma surrounding mental ailments further adds to the problem. Mental illnesses are often seen as a taboo subject, leading to discrimination, social exclusion, and a lack of understanding. This stigma prevents individuals from seeking help, exacerbating their conditions and delaying necessary interventions. Therefore, combating the stigma and increasing awareness about mental health is crucial in developing a supportive ecosystem.”

The focus should also be on promoting mental health education and awareness. Education plays a pivotal role in changing societal attitudes towards mental health. Introducing mental health education in schools and colleges can help raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote early intervention. Additionally, public awareness campaigns and media initiatives can play a vital role in disseminating accurate information, challenging stereotypes, and encouraging help-seeking behaviours.

The government must also increase funding for mental health services. India currently spends less than 1% of its healthcare budget on mental health, which is far from enough. Investing in mental health research and development is crucial for building an effective mental health ecosystem. Increased funding can support research on the causes, prevention, and treatment of mental illnesses specific to the Indian population. It can also contribute to the development of culturally sensitive interventions and the creation of evidence-based mental health policies.

In a country as vast as India, leveraging technology can help bridge the gap in mental health services. Telemedicine platforms and digital solutions can enable individuals to access mental health support remotely, especially in underserved areas. This approach can provide cost-effective counseling, consultations, and support groups, reaching a wider population and reducing the barriers of distance and affordability.

The urgent need to ramp up the mental health ecosystem in India cannot be overstated. By addressing the stigma surrounding mental health, improving infrastructure and resources, integrating mental health into primary healthcare, promoting education and awareness, increasing funding and research, and leveraging technology, India can make significant strides in providing quality mental healthcare for its citizens. It is crucial for government bodies, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and society at large to work collaboratively to prioritize mental health and create a compassionate and supportive environment for all. Only then can India truly achieve holistic well-being and ensure that no one is left behind in the journey