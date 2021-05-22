Milind Soman Shares His Complete Diet Plan And Said He Added 'Kadha' To It To Battle With Covid-19

It is all known that Bollywood star Milind Soman always inspires his fans with his fit and toned body. Rather than leading a happy life in luxurious homes, he generally prefers to stay in the forest. He is a great runner and maintains his health following a strict and healthy diet. Many of his fans asked him several times to share his diet plan.

Off late, he treated all his fans dropping his complete diet chart and jotted down what he eats in a day along with sharing a pic on his Instagram page!









In this pic, he is seen sporting holding a plate filled with tasty yet healthy food!

He also wrote, "Since a lot of you have been asking about what I eat, here you go! This is the usual, might change depending on where I am and what is available.

.

.

.

Wake up, drink approx 500ml room temp water.

.

.

.

Breakfast - around 10am. Some nuts, one papaya, one melon, any seasonal fruit like mangoes, about four.

.

.

.

Lunch - around 2pm. usually rice and dal khichadi with local and seasonal vegetables, ratio one part dal/rice and 2 parts vegetables. With two teaspoons homemade ghee. Sometimes, if not rice, 6 chapatis with vegetables and dal. Very rarely, like once a month, a small piece of chicken/mutton or an egg.

.

.

.

5pm - sometimes, one cup of black tea, sweetened with jaggery.

.

.

.

Dinner - around 7pm. A plate of vegetables/bhaji. If very hungry, some khichadi. No non vegetarian.

.

.

.

Before sleeping some turmeric in hot water, sweetened with jaggery.

.

.

.

If I eat dessert, it is mostly sweetened with jaggery

.

.

.

I stay away, as far as possible, from over refined, processed and packaged food. No supplements or extra vitamins. Water, as required, never cold. No soft drinks, alcohol once or twice a year, maybe a glass.

.

.

.

No change during quarantine. Only addition was kadha 4 times a day. #health".

Milind Soman was attacked with deadly Covid-19 a few days ago. But he recovered within 14 days with home quarantine treatment itself.