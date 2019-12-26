Motherhood, Stress & Yoga

Women who are mothers find it especially difficult to make time for themselves.

Often leading very stressful lives from juggling between many roles,yoga can be a great value-add for women, and particularly for new moms.

These simple yoga posescan help with many of the aches and pains women experience after delivery, as they carry and breastfeed the baby.

As a regular practice, yoga should be done to alleviate any stress, mild depression, fatigue and anxiety.

AdhoMukhaSvanasana–(Downward dog pose)

Formation of the posture

♦ Lift the hips up, straighten the knees and elbows, and form an inverted 'V' shape

♦ Now keep the hands shoulders width apart. Fingers point ahead

♦ Put pressure on your palms and open your shoulder blades

♦ Try to push your heels to the floor

♦ Keep your eye focused on your big toes

♦ Hold eight to ten breaths

Breathing methodology

Exhale as you enter into this posture

BaddhaKonasana (Bound angle Pose)

Formation of the posture

♦ Begin by assuming Dandasana

♦ Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together

♦ Pull your heels closer to your pelvis

♦ Gently push your knees down

♦ Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor Breathing methodology Exhale as you push your knees down. Inhale as you release from the posture

Balasana - (Child's pose)

Formation of the posture

♦ Kneel down on mat and sit on your heels

♦ Inhale and raise arms above head

♦ Exhale and bend your upper body forward

♦ Place your forehead on the floor

♦ Pelvis should rest on the heels

♦ Ensure that your back is not hunched

SthitiDhyan

This is a meditation technique to help calm your nerves, raise mindfulness and deflect any negative experiences.

♦ Stand or sit comfortably

♦ Be mindful of the surroundings, noises, smells, colours etc.

♦ Slowly turn to the right side to gaze and observe, then turn to the left and repeat

♦ Use a journal to make a note of all your observations and the different sensations you felt

♦ This will help increase your observation powers, make you more focussed and alert

♦ Removes distractions

AnulomVilom – (Alternate nostril breathing)

Method

♦ Sit in a comfortable position of Sukhasana, ArdhaPadmasana, Vajrasana or Poorna Padmasana.

♦ Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed and close your eyes to focus on your breath.

♦ Place your palms on your knees facing upward (in Prapthi Mudra)

Technique

Gently close your right nostril with your thumb, inhale into your left nostril and close it, letting the breath out through the right nostril. Then inhale through your right, closing it to exhale only through your left. This makes one cycle.

Benefits

♦ This asana helps to strengthen the muscles on your back

♦ Improves your posture

♦ It stretches out the muscles of the lower body

♦ The abdomen is stretched and strengthened as well

♦ It is known to cure sciatica and asthma

♦ This asana helps to focus and calm the mind.

Women lead such busy lives that they end up carrying the stress of motherhood both physically and mentally.

As caregivers and full-time nurturers, mothers are so engrossed in their roles and responsibilities forgetting to make any time at all for a self-care routine through yoga, meditation or relaxation.

Try to set aside time to make it to a yoga class, but even if not, luckily, yoga can be done anywhere, even at home.

(- The writer is a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author)