New COVID Variant 'IHU' Detected In France

A new coronavirus strain has been discovered in France that has more mutations than the Omicron variation. According to the study, the emergence of the novel variant, which most likely started in Cameroon, has both N501Y and E484K alterations in the spike protein. At least 12 occurrences of the new type have been discovered near Marseilles, with travel to the African country of Cameroon being related.

According to researchers, it has 46 mutations, that enables it more resistant to immunizations and infectious than Omicron. Depending on their earlier definition, the mutation sequence and phylogenetic location of the genomes acquired here indicate a novel variation they designated IHU. These findings demonstrate the unpredictability of SARS-CoV-2 variants' development and introduction into a specific geographic area from overseas.

Un nouveau variant COVID-19 à été détecté à l'IHU Méditerranée Infection issu de patients de Forcalquier. Il a été baptisé variant IHU et déposé sur GISAID sous le nom de B.1.640.2. pic.twitter.com/Rh3klIxy0w — IHU Méditerranée Infection (@IHU_Marseille) December 9, 2021

The B.1.640.2 has not been found in other nations, and the World Health Organization has not classified it as a variety under research (WHO). The genomes were retrieved using next-generation sequencing with Oxford Nanopore Technologies on GridION devices, according to a paper published on medRxiv.

The spike protein contains fourteen amino acid changes, including N501Y and E484K, as well as nine deletions, according to the study. This genotype sequence led to the creation of B.1.640.2, a phylogenetic sister group to the original B.1.640 lineage, which was renamed B.1.640.1.

The doctors revealed that when it turns into a 'variant of concern,' such as Omicron, which is more infectious and immune-evasive. It's unclear which category this new variety will fit into. However, the Omicron variation was discovered in a South African sample taken on November 24 of last year. It has since expanded to over a hundred countries. It has infected nearly 1,900 people in India.