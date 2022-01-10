New Covid Version Known As 'Deltacron' Discovered In Cyprus

According to a professor of biological sciences in Cyprus, a novel strain of SARS-CoV-2 has been discovered in his nation that contains traits of both the Delta and Omicron. As per sources, Leondios Kostrikis and his crew have discovered 25 cases of 'Deltacron' in Cyprus. On January 7, the researchers submitted their findings to GISAID, an international viral database. It is vital to note that no international health authority has yet recognized or designated 'Deltacron.'

Leondios Kostrikis, professor at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology said that there are now Omicron and Delta co-infections and they uncovered this strain that is a combination of these two strains. The discovery was given the title as the Deltacron when Omicron-like genetic markers were discovered inside the Delta genome.

So far, It will be early to judge whether 'Deltacron' will have an impact on the world to fight against Covid-19. The new strain is anticipated to be displaced by the highly contagious Omicron variation. Since it can not be identified or displayed on a phylogenetic tree of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, some virologists claim that 'Deltacron' is not a novel variety.

Virologist Tom Peacock explained that the Cypriot 'Deltacron' sequences observed by several large media outlets look to be quite clearly contaminated yet they don't interconnect on a phylogenetic tree and have a whole Artic primer sequencing amplicon of Omicron in an otherwise Delta backbone.

According to Sunit K Singh, virologist, and professor at Banaras Hindu University's Institute of Medical Sciences, it is in the character of an RNA virus-like SARS-CoV-2, especially of a respiratory kind, to change. While many mutations may be discovered, recombinant forms must be handled. Not every mutation is concerning in terms of public health.