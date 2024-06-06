NMC issues directive on ABHA ID for patients

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all the medical colleges should ensure the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID as pre-requisite for registration of patients visiting for the OPD/IPD/emergency services in hospitals attached to them.

In its 14th meeting of the Commission held on May 1, has decided that all medical colleges must ensure the ABHA ID. All patients, OP/IP, must have registration done with the ABHA ID in addition to hospital’s registration number. The Commission has endorsed a strong need to have authentication of patients and other clinical material in the hospital for decision on the prospects of a college (increased seats in UG or PG, new college, annual renewal of permission/recognition to admit students).

The creation of ABHA ID is very simple process and can be facilitated conveniently with the possession of Aadhaar Card that has already been extended to people on a large scale. However, no patient should be denied treatment without ABHA ID. For decisions in the assessment for the academic year of 2025-26 and thereafter, the patients and related clinical material authenticated with ABHA ID will only be counted.