Too long has health been associated with unrealistic body types and unhealthy, dangerous fad diets. No Diet Day has been pushed forward with the intention of promoting healthy lifestyles for all body types.

No Diet Day was first started by Mary Evans in 1992. The purpose of the day was to help men and women around the world to appreciate their own bodies. Having gone through anorexia herself, Mary began Diet Breakers, which is her organisation. She then created the first No Diet Day, bringing attention to the cause, and of course, her organisation as well. Now, the day is used to help tackle tough issues regarding diet and body awareness, focusing on a number of agendas. This includes the following…

• Educating people about the right way to diet responsibly and effectively

• Having all people take a one-day break from their diets

• Celebrating the diversity of different shapes and sizes

Bodies can be beautiful at all shapes and sizes, with both the svelte look of the athletic beach nut and the more Grecian and Rubenesque body types merely exemplifying the natural body type. Considering that the failures of dieting often result in yoyo-ing weight, with all of the weight lost being regained in almost every case within 5 years. To combat these incredibly unhealthy habits organisations all over the world have been engaged in forcing the fashion industry to label those images that have been modified, or outlawing the use of photoshop altogether.

Celebrating No Diet Day is best done by recognising that your own body is beautiful exactly as it is. De-emphasising your efforts to shed weight to look a particular way, it is far better to celebrate the holiday with efforts at beginning to live a healthier lifestyle altogether. Worry less about your final goal, and more about getting out and being active and keeping your body healthy. Losing weight rapidly or shooting for unrealistic body types is an excellent way of causing yourself harm in the pursuit of greater health. Instead, love your body by finding active hobbies and love yourself the way you look!