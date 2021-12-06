Omicron in India: What are Common Symptoms Found Among 5 Patients

As of now, total number of 5 cases of new Covid-19 Variant Omicron have been found in India, two were from Karnataka, one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Gujarat. All these patients had mild symptoms.



All Covid-Positive International travelers are being admitted to LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for both, isolation and treatment.

As per the new norms, the RT-PCR test is essential for passengers, who are arriving from "at risk" nations and they would be allowed to leave the airport only after the results have come.

As per the Centre, the nations designated as "at risk "are

-European nations, including UK

-South Africa

-Brazil

-Botswana

-China

-Mauritius

-New Zealand

-Zimbabwe

-Singapore

-Hong Kong

-Israel

The South African doctor who was first to raise the Alarm about Omicron, stated that, dozens of her patients suspected having the new coronavirus variant had only mild symptoms and recovered fully without need of hospitalization.

The Tanzania returnee who became the 5th Omicron patient of India as well as 1st confirmed case of Delhi had a sore throat, body ache and weakness.

Other patients were majorly asymptomatic.

Not much is known about this new variant Omicron and World Health Organization designated as a variant of concern. It was earlier reported to have a probable 30 mutations. However, the threat has been ruled out as of now. The variant is still at the stage of research and the cases reported in India as well as other nations indicate that symptoms are more or less common cold and nothing like Covid-19 cases, caused by other Variants.

Scientists are of the view that, the above virus may have adopted "more human" appearance by picking up snippet of genetic material from another virus, probably a common cold virus.

The 1st Omicron case of India, the South Africa national who has already left the nation, was completely asymptomatic and also tested negative. The Bengaluru doctor did not have international travel history, the Mumbai Marine Engineer was not vaccinated and the Gujarat NRI, all of them had mild symptoms.

Scientists across the world have warned that, even though Omicron may not be fatal, they cannot vouch for its transmissibility. The symptoms do indicate that the variant is not causing severe illness.

There have been no reported cases regarding breathing problem or loss of taste or smell.

As per the latest updates, the 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's thane district, who has been tested positive for the Omicron variant of Coronavirus, is in a stable condition and he is responding well to the medical treatment.