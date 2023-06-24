Promoting nourishment for your teeth

Maintaining good oral hygiene is not a difficult task. A little diligence, awareness and attention are sufficient to keep your oral cavity healthy. The hard outer layer covering the crowns (white layer) of your teeth is known as the enamel. Interestingly, enamel is the hardest material produced by the human body- even stronger than bone-and is made up almost entirely of minerals. This vital layer protects the soft inside of your teeth (also known as the pulp) from damage, decay, and infection and keeps them looking bright, white, and healthy.

Even though enamel is a robust material, it is vulnerable to acid and microbial attack from the dental plaque. Owing to poor oral hygiene practice and unhealthy diet (i.e. direct exposure to the acids in food and beverages), bacteria in the dental plaque can dissolve enamel over time through acid formation. Dr A Srikanth

shares about the process, is called demineralisation that eventually leads to tooth decay and cavities resulting in pain and poor dental aesthetics. However, the acid-weakened enamel can be nourished and repaired, and those important minerals can be restored through a process called remineralisation.

What is teeth nourishment?

Teeth nourishment or remineralization occurs when vital minerals—like calcium and phosphates—are deposited back onto the weakened/ demineralized areas of enamel. This process of teeth nourishment helps to replace lost minerals to keep your teeth strong and prevent tooth disease. Recent advancements in technology have led to exciting formulations that significantly improve the oral health of the brusher. One such example is the use of arginine.

What is arginine?

Arginine is an amino acid found naturally in food and saliva which has shown promising results in stabilizing dental plaque (biofilm), decreasing enamel demineralization, and supporting re-mineralization or teeth nourishment. Besides, arginine has shown beneficial effects which aid in pH neutralization and oral homeostasis. Studies have also shown that fluoride toothpaste containing arginine has advantages like strengthening the enamel and actively nourishing the teeth.

Dental health can be improved significantly using arginine containing oral care products. Arginine-containing toothpaste gets twice the reversal of early caries, twice the amount of teeth nourishment, and twice as strong teeth by delivering this important amino acid right to your teeth and gums for the best results.

How can I nourish my teeth?

1. Produce optimum saliva - Saliva is your body’s natural defense against cavities. Saliva with essential components such as calcium and phosphate neutralizes harmful acids and helps in restoring minerals. Chewing sugar-free gum helps to keep that all-important saliva flow up, protecting your enamel from acid wear and demineralization.

2. Use a toothpaste designed for the job- Toothpaste with arginine is clinically proven to help rebuild enamel strength through nourishment and re-mineralization.

3. Eat a balanced diet- Foods can help nourish weakened teeth by providing calcium, fiber, and saliva. For example, foods rich in arginine, calcium, and phosphate (dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt) should be incorporated into your daily diet.

4. Avoid acidic drinks- Demineralization and tooth decay can be caused by soda, sports drinks, and fruit juices since these are highly acidic and can wear down enamel.