Robotic knee replacement surgery can conquer osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a common health problem where the disorder of joints is caused by loss of cartilage, resulting in the development of bony spurs and cysts at the margins of the joints. Unfortunately, beyond a certain age, medicines, physiotherapy, and other arthroscopic interventions are not helpful in treating this. Henceforth, patients require a total knee replacement as a definitive treatment. Studies have proved that robotic knee replacement surgeries are more precise, less risky, and improve quality of life. This would offer the patient a considerable advantage of immediate recovery.





For Shantha Devi, a 78-year-old who can now walk comfortably, it is nothing short of a miracle. She was diagnosed with severe osteoarthritis in both knees and could barely walk 100 metres at a stretch. So she underwent total knee replacement surgery. Although, at Shantha Devi's age, surgeries are usually risky, after considerable planning and preparation, Total knee replacement surgery was done She was able to walk within three hours after the surgery, climb stairs the next day and was discharged on day three. Because it was a fast-track surgery, she could recover quickly and resume her routine. Robotic surgeries are not only more accurate but also safer. Additional benefits include shorter hospital stays, less blood loss and a reduced risk of post-surgery complications. In addition, the patients treated with this technology can get entire movement, including sitting cross-legged and squatting.





In Robotic-assisted surgery, surgeons can cut the bone at accurate angles and balance the soft tissue around the knee. This helps in achieving better knee alignment too. It also quantifies the tension around the ligament to allow the surgeon to decide how much pressure should be applied during surgery. The shelf life of an implant in a Knee replacement procedure depends on how well the implant is aligned with the bone. Robotic Knee Replacement surgery helps immensely increase the implant's longevity and reduces revision rates. This kind of advancement also encourages patients to overcome their fear and go under the knife to improve their quality of life.





(The doctor is an MS (ORTHO), DNB (ORTHO), MNAMS, Fellow in Robotic joint replacement surgery, Modena, Italy. Fellowship in Hip and Knee replacements Cardiff, United Kingdom. Fellow in Hip Replacement Surgery, Milan, Italy. Fellow in Computer Navigation Replacement Surgery, Tubingen, Germany. Fellow in Peri Prosthetic Fracture Fixation, Lyon, France. Advance Management Program in Healthcare, ISB – Indian School of Business. He is a Consultant Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon and managing director at ONUS Hospitals, Champapet, Hyderabad)



