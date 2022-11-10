Watch The Trending Video Of Woman Showing Its Flexibility

A trending video of a woman showing off her flexible nose is going viral. Romana Bruintjes, a Dutchwoman who was born without a nose bone or cartilage, recently uploaded a video to Instagram and shared it with her 8,000 followers. In the video, she can be seen pressing her nose with her index finger. Her nose was completely flattened due to the lack of cartilage. Romana turns to her side and presses her finger to her nose in the brief clip.



Ms. Bruintjes' video made an impression on the internet. A few users added hilarious comments as well. On TikTok, the influencer has 65,000 followers. The video has received over a million views on Tiktok. Here is the video, have a look at it:

However, the Dutch influencer frequently posts and shares hilarious videos on her social media accounts. She also revealed to her followers how she always looks beautiful with makeup. The influencer previously astounded the internet when she was seen dancing to Britney Spears' Toxic, in which she pressed her nose against the obscure bathroom glass to show off her flexible nose.

