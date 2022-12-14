Role of physical exercises for normal delivery after C Section

Many women after caesarean delivery are in the misbelief that they can not give normal/ vaginal birth next time. In fact, Vaginal Birth After Caesarean (VBAC) can be a safe option and a favourable possibility with women who have had and a cessarian delivery in the past.



Dr Neha Sharma, Physiotherapist (MPT-Musculoskeletal) and Lactation Consultant (BPNI), Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, "For years, women who had caesarean delivery were encouraged to finalise a date for delivery without even experiencing and progressing in labour to deliver normally for future births. This thought is so deep rooted that delivering in a normal and most natural way has become a bygone. Thankfully, many obstetrician, midwives and birth educators are putting best foot forward to respect female body and maintain the sanity of the process of birth. VBACs give female bodies a chance to unfold naturally and give birth without any trauma. Since VBACs do not involve any incision to be made in the uterus, it eliminates the chances of abdominal surgery which comes with risks such as hemorrhage, infection and side effects of anesthesia. One of the biggest benefits for which women should prefer VBAC is the shorter recovery time,early start to skin to skin contact & breastfeeding and reduced hospital stay. Hence, the many pros of VBAC make it an option worth trying for women. It now is imperative to consult a healthcare provider before making any decision of repeating caesarean delivery."

With that being said, normal delivery after C-section also comes with certain risks which needs to be ruled out. All options should be thoroughly discussed with the healthcare provider in order to be well prepared. Apart from many critical indicators for considering vaginal birth after cesarean, physical health of the mother has shown to influence the success rate of VBACs.

Exercises play a major role in helping mothers before, during and at the time of birth. Pregnancy physical routines like aerobic exercises, stretching and strengthening routines can drastically impact a women' s capability of childbirth. If a mother is physically active throughout pregnancy she can handle the common problems like Backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling, low energy levels, mood swings, sleep disturbances easily and effectively. Many women gain excess weight during their second pregnancy after C-Section. However, regular physical workouts can help with weight management, muscle strength, tone and endurance. Regular Breathing and endurance training has been proven to help mothers cope with the demands of labour. Furthermore, it also lowers the risk of gestational diabetes, shortens labor and reduces risk of a second C-Section.

Common exercises recommended for normal delivery (Before beginning, it is necessary to check with your healthcare provider):

Pelvic floor training

These are the type of exercises that are highly recommended if you are planning for a normal delivery. Women must perform these exercises to tighten up their pelvic floor muscles. This not only strengthens the core, womb, but bladder and bowel thereby preventing prolapse and incontinence.

Strengthening and stretching exercises

These exercises play a critical role in a normal delivery, especially after a C-section. It allows the women to have a good postural control while protecting their spine. Exercises such as sitting knee lifts, side lying crunches, core breathing, calf stretches, Quads and hams stretches, Abdominal bracing, seated ball stability, side planks, standing crunches and standing bicycle can help improve core strength, muscle length and body balance. These must be performed only after consultion and under guidance.

Cardiovascular workouts

Low to moderate Aerobic exercises like brisk walking, dancing, swimming, help move large muscle in a rythmic way without causing harm and thereby providing more oxygen in less period of time.