Sonu Sood takes an another noble initiative: This time, for Spider Girl

A girl from the Bihar State has been called as "spider girl because she was born with 2 extra arms and two legs attached to her waist. Her age is around 2.5 years and she belongs to Nevada district. Since her birth, the girl had four arms and legs. The family felt very sad about her situation, but as they belong to poor background, they could not afford needed medical treatment.

This news has gone viral, in the video, one can see her walking and doing everything similar like an normal kid but however the extra limbs were left motionless on her waist. The girl's parents have reached out to Nevada's SDO for help.

The little girl has Polymelia, a birth defect where the kids are born having more than the normal number of limbs.

Actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of this girl and help her have the needed surgery. He posted a picture of doctors treating the girl. Along with the picture, he also written do not take tension, just pray.

Even in the past, the actor has done lot of philanthropic work. He has also helped numerous people with basic amenities and money for medical expenses at his own cost.