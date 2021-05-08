Staying home may not be safe either says Experts

Rising Covid cases has led to many locking themselves up in their houses but have still contracted the virus. Doctors say that safeguarding oneself from those who usually move out of the house and avoid hanging out with people could prevent the spread. In the updated guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) airborne possibility is also included.

Dr. Suriraju, Chief Urologist at Regal Hospital did not rule out the possibility that Covid can be air borne in indoor settings especially in poorly ventilated places. "When a person talks, coughs or exhales, he/she could expel micro droplets or aerosols.

These micro droplets could travel in air. Studies suggest that these micro droplets could travel upto 6 feet in air. When a person breathes the same air, chances are high that the person might contract Covid," he said.

Suriraju alluded that toilets (especially public toilets) could be one of the places where the chance of contracting the disease is high since they are poorly ventilated and could spread the disease to a large number of people.

"When a person flushes the toilet, it creates droplets and is released in the air. These droplets could contain virus from the excreta that is being flushed out.

Droplets can stay in air for long periods as toilets offer minimum ventilation. It is hence important that one must close toilet lids while flushing the toilets so that it avoids droplets being released to air inside the toilets.

The virus can stay upto 3 hours in the air. It could stay even longer in environments that are colder and humid," he elaborated.

Clearing the doubts of those who wonder how they contracted the virus despite staying indoors Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, director at Ace Suhas Multispecialty Hospital told The Hans India, "Covid is not just spreading outside the homes.

People are carrying covid along with them while entering their own houses. Many have not still been serious and are not following covid appropriate behavior when they step out of their houses.

As a result they carry covid to their homes and people who come in close contact with them too might contract the disease. It is only self regulation that can help stopping spread of disease for people staying within the house. People who cannot avoid going out of home must avoid moving in close distance with their family members.

Dr. Basavaraj Kuntoji, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Malleshwaram said that Covid is infectious and there has to be another Covid infected person -either symptomatic or asymptotic to spread to the next person.

"What we have seen and observed is that younger people who travel outside may get infectious and he may be asymptotic or might have got better with minimal symptoms- when such individuals spend time with their families, elderly individuals who are strictly at home or locked at home - then it will spread .

Hence a person who moves out of the house should be separated or isolated within the house to prevent the spread to the individual specially from elderly persons at home."

Dr. Vidya V Bhat, Fertility Specialist & Medical Director, RadhaKrishna Multispeciality Hospital stated that when samples are collected for RTPCR testing at-least 50% is positive. He said that mass vaccination and herd immunity would put an end to the mayhem.

"There is already a community spread of the virus.People staying at home are also getting infected since there are so many asymptomatic carriers everywhere. Anyone and everyone may be asymptomatic. Vaccination is the only answer and of course mask is mandatory and maintaining social distance.

One needs to wash his/her hand when they enter the house from outside.We request people to step out only if it's very necessary. Kindly avoid attending social gatherings and stop inviting people home or you visiting anybody's house if it's necessary only and stay safe at home," he elaborated.

Rajesh U Pandya, Managing Director, KAI India opined that most youngsters are not adequately conscious of the necessity to keep their hands clean and the negligence towards hand hygiene can cause a series of diseases, bacterial and viral infections, including by the Coronavirus.

"Considering that fingernails can harbor tons of dirt and debris and can become COVID-19's first route of communication, keeping our hands, and by extension our nails, clean is crucial. So,don't let germs make you fall sick," he said.