Surya Namaskar: Rule Out Your Monday Blues With Shilpa Shetty's Workout
Till now we haven't been locked down!!! But Coronavirus made us to sit at home…
This made people to hate their indoors…
This made people to stuck in boredom…
And
This made people couch potatoes…
Yes!!! But in order make all these out of the box and enjoy your lockdown period, we need to definitely mimic the Bollywood healthy mommy Shilpa Shetty.
This lady is continuingly inspiring her fans with her awesome social media posts amidst the Corona fever.
Today in order to rule out Monday blues and make people learn the importance of workout, we have come up with the 'Surya Namaskar' workout plan of Shila Shetty… Have a look!
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It's a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one's also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I'm grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
In this post, Shilpa is seen doing the amazing postures of Surya Namaskar workout. She has shown myriads of postures in this workout. Be it beginners, experts and the medium pacers, everyone can own this amazing workout plan and burn their calories and boost their mood.
Shilpa also stated that 'Surya Namaskar' will give you the needed flexibility for your body. A few rounds of Surya Namaskar will one the body. 8-16 repetitions for every alternative day will reduce fat and increase metabolism too.
Thus Shilpa Shetty creates awareness among the people about the workout plans which can be done at indoors in this lockdown period…
We request the people mimic Shilpa and own a healthy lifestyle amidst Coronavirus.