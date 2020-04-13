Surya Namaskar: Rule Out Your Monday Blues With Shilpa Shetty's Workout

Till now we haven't been locked down!!! But Coronavirus made us to sit at home…

This made people to hate their indoors…

This made people to stuck in boredom…

And

This made people couch potatoes…

Yes!!! But in order make all these out of the box and enjoy your lockdown period, we need to definitely mimic the Bollywood healthy mommy Shilpa Shetty.

This lady is continuingly inspiring her fans with her awesome social media posts amidst the Corona fever.

Today in order to rule out Monday blues and make people learn the importance of workout, we have come up with the 'Surya Namaskar' workout plan of Shila Shetty… Have a look!





In this post, Shilpa is seen doing the amazing postures of Surya Namaskar workout. She has shown myriads of postures in this workout. Be it beginners, experts and the medium pacers, everyone can own this amazing workout plan and burn their calories and boost their mood.

Shilpa also stated that 'Surya Namaskar' will give you the needed flexibility for your body. A few rounds of Surya Namaskar will one the body. 8-16 repetitions for every alternative day will reduce fat and increase metabolism too.

Thus Shilpa Shetty creates awareness among the people about the workout plans which can be done at indoors in this lockdown period…

We request the people mimic Shilpa and own a healthy lifestyle amidst Coronavirus.