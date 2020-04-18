The Fitness Videos Of Jacqueline And Mukti Mohan Will Inspire All The Workout Freaks

When it comes to actors, they need to maintain their glamour along with the toned body. Like we witness in movies, a fit and toned body doesn't come so easily… One need to spend hours together in gyms!!!

And it is not any new thing for actors to sweat out in gyms. Be it Yoga or workouts, actors burn their calories with all the right poses.

Well, amidst the lock down period, many of the weight watchers have stopped doing workouts because the gyms are closed, isn't it??? But you all need to get inspired by the actors. Many celebrities are showing off their home workout sessions to inspire their fans.

Today we Hans India have come up with the amazing workout videos of Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez and small screen choreographer Mukti Mohan… Have a look!

Jacqueline Fernandez

We all know how strict Jacqueline is at following her workout routine… Today she made us go awestruck with her workout video… Have a look!

She stood totally upside down… And the clockwise and anti-clockwise rounds with her legs were just mind blowing. Next, she stretched her legs horizontally exactly 180 degrees making us go jaw dropped. This is amazing Jac… You nailed it perfectly!!!This lass being a choreographer, she kills it on the stage with her ultimate dance steps!!! Coming to workouts, she is a pro in nailing any exercise with much perfection.Mukti is seen climbing the tree and then going upside down through the wooden ladder. It is just like the jungle man Mowgli doing workouts… Mukti is seen stretching her hands and legs completely and enjoying her workout…Well, these two lasses have done a commendable job by sharing these videos… They stand as an inspiration for all the weight watchers!!!