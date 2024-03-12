Live
Those above 40 must test for glaucoma: Experts
If you have a family history of glaucoma, are over 40 years of age or experiencing symptoms such as pain in the eye, pressure, headaches, or seeing rainbow-coloured halos around lights, it is essential to undergo an eye test.
Lucknow:
Ignoring these signs may lead to irreversible peripheral vision loss associated with glaucoma.
Siddharth Agrawal, faculty at the ophthalmology department of KGMU, said glaucoma is caused by a buildup of fluid within the eye, leading to pressure that can damage the optic nerve.
He underlined the importance of regular eye checkups, especially for those above 40. He advised people to be especially vigilant if they have a family member with glaucoma, experience frequent spectacle changes, or have any discomfort in their eyes.
Another faculty at KGMU's ophthalmology department, S. K. Bhaskar, said the fluid buildup inside the eye, called aqueous humor, needs to drain properly to maintain healthy pressure.
Excessive steroid use can also contribute to eye problems. He said due to awareness, more patients are being diagnosed, and the number of glaucoma patients has grown by 10 per cent in the past five years, partly due to increased awareness and better detection methods.
However, many people mistake glaucoma for cataracts, delaying proper treatment. Unlike cataracts, glaucoma causes permanent vision loss if left untreated.
Bhaskar emphasised the importance of eye pressure and retinal tests for anyone over 40 experiencing vision problems. Early detection allows for timely treatment and helps prevent vision loss, he added.