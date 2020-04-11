Time to take Homeopathy in corona fight, say experts

New Delhi : It has been more than three months since Covid-19 pandemic broke out and the hunt for its medicine has been intensified across the globe.

While the world health community is leaving no stone unturned to find a solution for the highly contagious disease, the homeopathy practitioners say they should also be given a chance to attempt find therapeutic treatment of novel Coronavirus and should be taken on the same page for finding its drug.

Homeopathy is the longest established complementary and alternative medicine (CAM).

One of the most striking features of this unorthodox medicine is its ability to survive for centuries.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Kushal Banerjee, of Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, one of the largest and oldest homeopathic practices in India and abroad, said, "Homeopathy has a good track record with epidemics and infectious diseases, therefore people should keep their biases aside and should try all treatments possible to save lives amid this pandemic.