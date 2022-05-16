Tomato Fever: What precautions to take, to keep your child safe?

Even before the fear of Corona epidemic has gone, another one, Tomato flu fear is gripping. The reason for it is, there has continuous rise of tomato fever cases in Kollam district of Kerala in South India.

Those children, whose age is below 5 years are majorly suffering from this fever. At the moment, there is no complete information as to what is the actual cause for this fever, but efforts have been made to control its incidence.

Numerous experts are citing that dengue or chikungunya as the reason behind this. However, it is to be noted that, Tomato fever is a type of flu which attacks young children only.

The health department is running an awareness campaign in order to prevent the disease from becoming dangerous. However, the disease is mainly spread in the state of Kerala. But the nation's health Ministry is concerned about it. As per the ministry sources, other states would also require to be on alert.

Below, you can find out mistakes, which can invite tomoto flu.

Tomato Fever : Keep Safe Distance

Tomato flu is an contagious disease, which spread through touch. So, if you have someone who is suffering from this disease around you, maintain distance from him or her and more importantly do not permit children to come in close contact to the patient. This mistake can cost your child very dearly.

Maintaining proper hygiene

One should maintain cleanliness both inside as well as round your home. Stop scratching the baby if there is a red rash on his body. Keep your healthy children away from the infected patients and one should avoid using their stuff. Do not allow the body lack water during the summers. Keep having fruit juices.

Avoid Home Remedy

One should know the symptoms of tomato fever and then consult your doctor immediately as soon you see it. Red blisters on the skin, irritation in the skin, joint pain, runny nose, high fever, stomach pain, vomiting, body pain, cough, sneezing, diarrhea and fatigue. Do not try home remedies.

If your child is affected by the tomato fever, then your child would require to drink more water. By drinking water more, numerous problems would be solved. Apart from this, the rash-out area must be gently cleansed. Be careful if there is any wound on the body again. And do not scratch rash with your nails in any way. Then the risk of infection tends to rise manifold. So there is no choice left but one should be careful.