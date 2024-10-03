Transforming the Future of Healthcare through Copper Nanoparticles

In this modern era of nanotechnology, which has ushered in medical innovations and novel treatment methods, nanomaterials such as copper and copper oxide stand out as promising players in the field of medical applications, adding a new dimension to the healthcare sector.

Historical Significance and Medical Uses of Copper

Medical manuscripts dated back between 2600 and 2200 B.C, show records of copper being used to sterilise drinking water as well as wounds in the chest. It is such evidence that has prompted scientists and researchers to believe that copper aids not just in curing diseases but also reduces infections. Evidence like this has led researchers to believe that copper compounds can not only cure the disease but assist in reducing the number of infections. Its relatively high melting point –1,984-degree Fahrenheit— makes it an excellent choice for tubing and coating in medical devices thereby reducing smoke and fire risks.

Copper’s Role in Cancer Treatment

As one of the most crucial nutrients for the human cell, copper finds use in the treatment of cancer as well. Researchers are examining how to target and destroy cancer cells with copper-binding chemicals while protecting healthy ones. This strategy may result in cancer treatments that are more focused, efficient, and have fewer adverse effects on the individual.

Similarly, the applications of copper-enabled engineered materials are now extensively used in medical devices, wound dressings, personal protective equipment, and self-cleaning surfaces. The exceptional electrical conductivity of copper wire has made it critical for medical devices.

Copper’s Role in Future Pandemic Preparedness and Biomedical Advancements

As the world looks up to the biomedical industry to reinvent itself for pandemics in future, research and explorations have led us back to copper, the most valuable metal with an infinite recycling life. Thus, copper and its oxides will play a key role in the growth and development of the body, as well as in maturation of the nervous system, bone, skin regeneration and other systems.

Copper has also become a critical element in respiratory care systems, dispensing compressed medical air, like oxygen and nitrous oxide, to critically ill patients. It is also used to operate medical vacuum systems, which are designed to remove gasses and fluids during surgical procedures. It is also the best choice for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)—a imaging technique used to take pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes inside the body—because of its ability to enhance magnetic and electrical waves in a device. (2)

Copper’s unique properties help in protecting the cardiovascular system (the heart) and prevent osteoporosis (loss of calcium from the bones), treat and heal bone fracture because of its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and other qualities, destroy cancer cells etc. For instance, in the case of diabetic foot ulcers, which is difficult to heal and often leads to infection, copper helps healing and inflammation control.

An important component of enzymes involved in the metabolism of glucose (sugar), amino acids (protein), and cholesterol, copper plays a unique role in various catalytic reactions and effective drug delivery. A popular element in medical and dental research due to its antimicrobial properties and low toxicity, it stimulates the immune system to fight against infections and injured tissue

Economic Impact of Copper Production in India

With Copper production, India can become a global manufacturing hub and contribute more than $500 billion in annual economic impact to the global economy by 2030. However, reduced production and various other reasons have led to an increase in India's copper imports by 26%, contrary to the capacity and scope of copper production in India. Expansion and a potential increase in demand for metal in the pharma- medical industry are new fuels to reclaim dominance.

Copper’s Potential to Revolutionize Healthcare and the Indian Economy

Overall, copper has the potential to be a game changer in the Indian medicine market, particularly in the areas of infection control and the development of new therapies. Copper production can play a crucial role in the advancement of the Indian economy by meeting domestic demand, creating jobs, generating export earnings, supporting infrastructural development, and contributing to new and modern scientific research.