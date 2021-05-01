What is Liquid Oxygen? What are Major Advantages of having Liquid Oxygen at Home?

Oxygen is essential to support life, it is 2nd largest component of the atmosphere, by volume, and it comprises around 20.8% of air.

What is liquid Oxygen?

Oxygen, when it is in liquid form, it is very cold (approximately -297°F ), and it needs to be stored in a special insulated container. It is highly compressed, when it is in the liquid form.

Liquid oxygen, it is a cryogenic liquid, these liquefied gases have a normal boiling point, which is below 130°F (–90°C). And liquid oxygen has a boiling point, of 297°F (–183°C).

Liquid oxygen is pale blue cold. We find, even though oxygen is a strong oxidizer, it is nonflammable.

Oxygen often stored in liquid form

Oxygen, most of the time is stored as liquid, although they might be used majorly as a gas. The liquid storage is less bulky and also less costly when compared to an equivalent capacity of high pressure gas storage. A typical storage system has a cryogenic storage tank as well as one or more vaporizer and also pressure control system.

Construction of cryogenic tank

The cryogenic tank, in principle, is constructed similar to a vacuum bottle. It has an inner vessel, which is surrounded by an outer vessel. Between the vessels, there exists an annular space, which contains an insulating medium, from it; all the air present is removed. This space helps keep the heat away from the liquid oxygen held in the inner vessel. The vaporizers help convert the liquid oxygen into a gaseous state. A pressure control manifold would help control the gas pressure which has been fed to the process or the application.

Vessels used for storing oxygen

The vessels used for storing liquid oxygen service must be designed, for the pressure as well as temperature involved. The piping design must follow similar design as well as it must conform to the national standard as well as codes.

The Hospital's require bulk supplies

Virtually, almost all hospitals require bulk supplies of oxygen, hence the most economical way to hold such a large quantity, would be in the form of the liquid.

Difference between liquid oxygen and regular oxygen

Oxygen when it is in the form of liquid, it occupies very less space in a canister than oxygen in the form of the gaseous state. One liter of liquid oxygen is equal to 860 liters of gaseous oxygen.

Major advantage of having liquid oxygen at home

The major advantage of having liquid oxygen at home is listed below

• will help have continuous flow of oxygen

• Supplied in a relatively small, but in lightweight container.

• The other advantage, it is portable

• You will able to have continuous flow capability

• 100% concentrated oxygen

• Low weight(less than ten pounds)

• Long duration (above 18 hours)