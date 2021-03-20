What to eat to be happy?

Whenever I am asked, "What makes you happy?" I have only one answer – "food". "What brings smiles on people's faces" – "food". Did you know that certain foods have natural property to uplift our mood? As it was International Happiness Day (20 March), let me shed light of foods that leave you smiling.

Potato



Do not skip on this humble tuber in your pursuit of happiness. Taking into account it's with potassium levels and serotonin boosting ability, potato is a boon to mental health with anti-oxidant Vitamin C. Sweet potatoes take it a step forward by providing anti-inflammatory Beta-carotene. This anti-oxidant is linked to reduction in depression and anxiety.

Probiotics



Ever feel down or irritable when your tummy is upset? It is probably because your gut microbiome is hampered. Replenish these happy hormone releasing microbes with including yogurt, buttermilk, pickles. Even fermented foods like Idli, dosa and kanji give you your probiotic dose.

Tulsi



I cannot stress how important it is to consume Tulsi leaves to destress. I have a couple of leaves daily. You can add it as a garnish over salads, brew it like a herbal tea or chew on it plain. Often called the Queen of Herbs, Tulsi is a great mood regulator.

Omega-3



Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for normal brain function and development. Stock up on omega rich flax seeds and walnuts to reduce risk of anxiety and depression.

Iron



Statistics have claimed that we Indian women have low iron levels.

This leads to mental and physical fatigue. Build up your Iron reserves naturally by consuming leafy greens like moringa , dill, fenugreek and spinach. Garden cress seeds, flax seeds also uplift Iron.

Vitamin B



B vitamins play an important role in your moods. I ask you to include a small amount of whole grains like barely, unpolished rice ,whole wheat daily, as they contain the mood uplifting B group of vitamins. You may need to add a vitamin B12 supplement after checking in with your physician.

Don't cut out on carbs - So many people come to me requesting to follow a Keto or Paleo diets. Be cautious with these fad diets as high protein can cause indigestion and leave you uncomfortable. Low carbohydrate causes a dip in mental health and can progress into depression.

Remember, that you can't buy happiness but you can buy good food and Good Food is the basis of good mood.