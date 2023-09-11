Why is suicide so Common among youth

Most suicidal people want to live but are unable to see alternatives to their problems. Most of them send warning signals of their intentions. We need a keen eye to understand them, like academic performance, keeping aloof from family and friends, increased alcohol and drug abuse, and giving away prized possessions that must be taken seriously. Help raise awareness and inspire prevention. Healing is possible. No matter how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.

Over 13,000 students died by 2021 by suicide in India at the rate of more than 35 every day. The reasons are innumerable. It could be failure in examination, unsuccessful attempts in clearing competitive examinations, love or job failure or depression due to many other factors. The National Crime Records Bureaus (NCRDs) Accidental Death and Suicide in India (ADSI) for 2021 shows student suicides have been steadily rising in the last 5years. As per the Ministry of Education, 122 students from reputed institutions and coaching centers died by suicide in the period of 2014 to 2021. The youth are losing their balance. They are not being prepared to face the world of failures and successes. We, as a nation and a responsible society, failed to save our youth.

College is a time of significant transition. Many students are living away from home for the first time and have less access to support from family and friends. Along with increased freedom and independence, students face academic pressure and greater stress from a variety of sources. High expectations from parents, teachers and society can lead to excessive stress to perform well in exams. This pressure to succeed can be overwhelming for some students, leading to feelings of hopelessness. Mental health problems such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder and lack of emotional support and bonding from peers and tutors can contribute to student suicides. Financial concerns and difficulties, such as not being able to afford tuition fees or living expenses, can lead to stress and worry. The coaching hubs are more worried about, displaying the All-India rankers than students’ mental growth, interests, holistic approach and exposure to the outside world other than the coaching classes. The students are ‘machine taught’ for 16 hours a day, having left with no time for bonding or mental growth. Though technology and artificial intelligence are signs of man’s progress, in the recent past, it have been used for cyberbullying. It is becoming increasingly common on social platforms. Substance abuse, alcohol abuse, relationship problems such as break ups, family conflicts and friendship issues can be overwhelming and tough to deal with and break the mental makeup of youth. Many are reluctant to seek help.

The authorities need to step in before the academic session commences with support groups like counselling sessions, motivational and philosophical discourses and mental health services.

Ragging by senior bullies is another major ‘menace’ in many educational institutes. It is an act which causes insult, intimidation, fear and outrage of modesty. It is a heinous, demonic and disorderly conduct. It is a cognisable offence. Most suicides can be prevented if people around are alert and try to help the sufferer. If a student is constantly writing and talking about death, be direct and ask if the person is contemplating any such attempt. Don’t be judgmental; be supportive and try talking to them out of suicide. Give hope, take action and provide them the help they need. Don’t swear to secrecy, but inform the authorities. Consulting a counsellor sometimes saves a life.

World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) observed on 10th September every year, was established in 2003 by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) in conjunction with the WHO. It focuses on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organisations, government and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented, “Creating Hope Through Action”, is the triennial theme for WSPD from 2021 to 2023. This theme reminds us that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us. When a person feels all time low dying seems to be the only option since they are not able to comprehend their own emotions and thoughts. Most suicidal people want to live but cannot see alternatives to their problems. Most of them send warning signals of their intentions. We need a keen eye to understand things like academic performance, keeping aloof from family and friends, increased alcohol and drug abuse, and giving away prized possessions that need to be taken seriously. Help raise awareness and inspire prevention. Healing is possible. No matter how bad it seems today, life continues, and it will be better

tomorrow.

Love your life, celebrate life and live for life.