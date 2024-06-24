Why pistachios are the ultimate snack for fitness enthusiast

Just like any physical activity, post-yoga nourishment is crucial for optimal recovery. The ideal post workout snack should be delicious, portable, and satisfy your hunger while providing your body with the nutrients it needs to rebuild and refuel. Whether you're an athlete, fitness enthusiast, or simply looking to maximize muscle recovery, pistachios are a powerhouse of important vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that support active lifestyles.



Eating healthy snacks like pistachios and practicing yoga are key parts of a healthy routine. Here's why pistachios are the ultimate snack for fitness enthusiasts:

Don’t Skimp on Protein: Research has shown that eating protein is beneficial for muscle recovery when consumed after intense exercise. With 6 grams of protein per serving, pistachios make an ideal post-exercise snack.

Add Antioxidants: merging evidence suggests that antioxidants may help with muscle recovery. Pistachios are a natural source of the antioxidant’s lutein, β-carotene and γ-tocopherol, and laboratory studies suggest that pistachios have a strong antioxidant capacity.

Keep An Eye on Portions: While it’s tempting to “go nuts” with pistachios, the correct serving size is one ounce or about 49 shelled kernels - more per serving than any other nut! While these green kernels are a calorie-dense food, research suggests that pistachio-eaters do not weigh more than people who do not eat pistachios.

Focus on the Big Picture: Pistachios offer far more than just calories and protein. They are filled with hard-to-get nutrients like magnesium and vitamin A and other phytochemicals that are health protective.

Pump up Potassium: The body loses potassium with sweat during intense exercise. Post exercise include potassium-containing foods along with water to help replenish this important mineral. 6 Pistachios are a source of potassium, and a one-ounce serving actually has as much potassium as half of a large banana.

"Pistachios are a great source of plant-based protein. They are a complete protein source and offer 6 grams of protein per ¼ cup serving. Pistachios are an excellent source of good fat, fiber, antioxidants, nutrients, and protein, hence a perfect post-yoga and post- workout snack." By Dr. Varun Katyal, Nutritionist & Health Expert.