Why your teeth matter for overall good health
Besides giving you the aesthetic appeal, a bright and healthy set of teeth may also be key to your good health, said experts on Tuesday, ahead of World Oral Health Day.
World Oral Health Day is celebrated annually on March 20 to raise awareness of good dental practices and hygiene.
The theme this year is "A happy mouth is a happy body".
"Oral health plays a crucial role in our overall well-being. It's not just about having a bright smile, it impacts our ability to eat, speak and even socialise comfortably. Neglecting oral health can lead to various issues including gum disease to decay and even systematic health problems like heart disease and diabetes," Dr. Nitika, Consultant - Dental Science at Fortis Hospital Greater Noida, told IANS.
She implored people to avoid sugary drinks, use of tobacco, and excessive alcohol consumption to maintain a healthy mouth.
"Mouth is the entry point to the digestive and respiratory tract. Without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to oral infections such as tooth decay and gum disease," Dr Ragini Sehgal Sethi, Senior Consultant, Dental Sciences, Medanta Hospital Lucknow, told IANS.
She noted that poor oral health might reduce the ability to chew, thus "constrain food choices and lead to weight loss, gastrointestinal disturbances, impaired communication, low self-esteem, and overall well-being".
Recent studies have also linked oral infections, especially periodontitis, with systemic diseases such as endocarditis, cardiovascular disease, bacterial pneumonia, pregnancy, and birth complications. In addition, diabetes, osteoporosis, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer's disease, eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, and immune system disorders -- all can affect oral health, Dr Sethi said.
To maintain good oral health, the doctors stressed the need to establish a routine of brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing daily, and even visiting dentists regularly for check-ups and cleaning.