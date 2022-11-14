World Diabetes Day: Understanding The Rapid Growth Of Diabetes Among Youth

Diabetes is a complicated condition with a slowly progressing metabolic disorder that eventually has an impact on every body system. The world has changed since the pandemic, and this chronic illness is now more prevalent. We are now witnessing its rise in young, previously healthy persons, despite the fact that it was previously believed to be restricted to older and obese age groups.

type 2 diabetes. By 2025, there will be 69.9 million diabetics living in India, according to official statistics. According to statistics, patients with type 2 diabetes tend to be older than 45. But in recent years, more teenagers and young people are developing

Obesity and diabetes are lifestyle disorders whose incidence is continuously rising in the young urban population. The danger of developing young-onset diabetes and its long-term effects must be addressed immediately. The burden of diabetes over time rises as it manifests earlier in life. To avoid end-organ damage, these patients need intense glycemic control medications and constant monitoring.