World Liver Day 2022: Know the functions of liver & common types of liver diseases

Individuals must try to maintain healthy weight, if you desire to have a healthy liver, because excess weight can cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. It is one of the fastest growing liver diseases and weight loss does play a significant role in reducing the chances of fatty liver



To maintain healthy weight, you must avoid eating saturated fats, sugars, refined carbs and undercooked shellfish, limit the consumption of diary and red meat, increase your fiber intake and fats such monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated. You can eat foods such as nuts, seeds, low fat milk, fruits and vegetables etc.

You must drink enough water, it helps detoxify your liver naturally, water also helps remove toxins from the liver's cellular system and it helps the body to get rid of them too. You can also add a pinch of salt as well as turmeric to increase its efficiency.

Practice safe sex because unprotected sex or multiple partners can increase the risk of Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

One can also get vaccinated for Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B to prevent the onset of the disease and there is no vaccine for Hepatitis C as of yet.

The liver performs varied functions, which include

-Fight with infections & illness

-Regulated blood sugar

-Remove toxic substances from the body

-controls cholesterol levels

-help blood to clot

-Release of bile ( a liquid which breaks down fat and aid in digestion)

Liver disease does not cause any obvious signs or symptoms, until it is fairly advanced and liver is damaged. At this stage, symptoms may be loss of appetite, weight loss and jaundice.

World Liver Day 2022: Liver disease

It refers to any condition that damages the liver and prevents it from function properly. Few common types of liver disease are

-Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease

Hepatitis B

Cirrhosis B

Cirhosis of the liver

Alcholic hepatitis

Hepatitis A