Hina Khan Apologises to Masaba Gupta for Wearing Sneakers with Saree Due to Neuropathic Pain, Fans Praise Her Style

Hina Khan recently turned heads at an event, donning a stunning brown tissue silk saree. However, her choice of footwear caught attention, as she paired the elegant saree with sneakers. The actor, diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shared that her decision was due to neuropathic pain, leading her to apologise to designer Masaba Gupta for altering the outfit's look. Despite her concern, fans showered her with love and admiration.

Apology to Masaba Gupta for Footwear Choice

Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a video explaining her reason for wearing sneakers under the saree. She mentioned that she experiences neuropathic pain, which made cushioned shoes a necessity for comfort. In her note, she expressed, "These days, anything cushioned helps me walk better, which is why I chose comfortable shoes under my saree." Hina ended the message with a light-hearted apology to Masaba Gupta, saying, "Sorry @masabagupta, for altering the look of this beautiful saree...but we still managed some great pictures."





Fans Shower Hina with Love and Support

Although Hina apologised for her footwear, her fans quickly reassured her. Social media users left encouraging comments, praising her style and strength. One admirer wrote, "Who says you ruined the look? You totally slayed it!" Another added, "You are an inspiration," while a fan simply said, "You are the most beautiful."

Hina Khan’s Traditional Look with a Modern Touch

Hina Khan’s brown tissue silk saree, featuring striped designs and golden scalloped embroidery, was draped traditionally, with neatly pleated folds and a pallu draped elegantly over her shoulder. She paired it with a matching brown blouse that had a V-neckline, half sleeves, and intricate zardosi embroidery. Completing her look, Hina accessorised with emerald and oxidised silver jewellery, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, rings, and a bracelet.

Despite the footwear choice, Hina Khan confidently showcased her stylish ensemble, proving that comfort can coexist with elegance.







