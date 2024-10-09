Live
- Chandrababu visits Kanakadurga Temple, presents silk robes to deity
- Initiated by kings, funded by govts, 148-year-old Durgabari Puja Tripura's key attraction
- Five sperm whales dead after stranding on Australian island
- Google Meet Update: Automatic Transcription and Recording for Meetings
- iPad Mini 7 Expected to Launch This Month: Features and Price
- Tension near Samsung plant in Chennai after police crackdown on striking workers
- Haryana to be key constituent of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi after meeting CM Saini
- Citizens send email to Bengal CM, CS urging to fulfill demands of protesting junior doctors
- Minister Harsh Sanghvi inaugurates key projects in Kutch
- Nigeria's major river water levels under control before coming floods
Just In
Hina Khan Apologises to Masaba Gupta for Wearing Sneakers with Saree Due to Neuropathic Pain, Fans Praise Her Style
Hina Khan recently turned heads at an event, donning a stunning brown tissue silk saree.
Hina Khan recently turned heads at an event, donning a stunning brown tissue silk saree. However, her choice of footwear caught attention, as she paired the elegant saree with sneakers. The actor, diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shared that her decision was due to neuropathic pain, leading her to apologise to designer Masaba Gupta for altering the outfit's look. Despite her concern, fans showered her with love and admiration.
Apology to Masaba Gupta for Footwear Choice
Taking to Instagram, Hina posted a video explaining her reason for wearing sneakers under the saree. She mentioned that she experiences neuropathic pain, which made cushioned shoes a necessity for comfort. In her note, she expressed, "These days, anything cushioned helps me walk better, which is why I chose comfortable shoes under my saree." Hina ended the message with a light-hearted apology to Masaba Gupta, saying, "Sorry @masabagupta, for altering the look of this beautiful saree...but we still managed some great pictures."
Fans Shower Hina with Love and Support
Although Hina apologised for her footwear, her fans quickly reassured her. Social media users left encouraging comments, praising her style and strength. One admirer wrote, "Who says you ruined the look? You totally slayed it!" Another added, "You are an inspiration," while a fan simply said, "You are the most beautiful."
Hina Khan’s Traditional Look with a Modern Touch
Hina Khan’s brown tissue silk saree, featuring striped designs and golden scalloped embroidery, was draped traditionally, with neatly pleated folds and a pallu draped elegantly over her shoulder. She paired it with a matching brown blouse that had a V-neckline, half sleeves, and intricate zardosi embroidery. Completing her look, Hina accessorised with emerald and oxidised silver jewellery, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, rings, and a bracelet.
Despite the footwear choice, Hina Khan confidently showcased her stylish ensemble, proving that comfort can coexist with elegance.