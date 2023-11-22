History of National Cashew Day

The world’s largest cashew tree can be found in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, and covers well over 81,000 sq ft. To put that into perspective that’s a tree that covers 1.8 acres, or nearly 70 times that of a normal cashew tree.

Truly a monumental tree dedicated to providing delicious cashew nuts to the people of the world. Cashews are used in all sorts of creations, from a rich creamy nut butter to toppings for ice cream, and just about anything in between.

They’re roasted and salted for a handy snack, and often are put inside of cookies as well. There’s even research that shows that this remarkable seed may, in fact, be an effective antidepressant, were one to consume two handfuls of them a day. National Cashew Day was established to encourage us to enjoy this crunchy, flavorful nut any way you want to!