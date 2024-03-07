Holi 2024: Everything You Need to Know About Chhoti Holi

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, anticipation and excitement fill the air. March heralds a season of festivities, with Holi being celebrated across the country with exuberance. It's a time when people joyously smear colours on each other's faces, and streets come alive with a riot of colours, lights, and boundless happiness. Holi, one of India's most significant festivals, holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, commemorating the enduring bond between Lord Krishna and Radha and the victory of good over evil.

When is Chhoti Holi?

Chhoti Holi, also known as Holika Dahan, is observed on the day preceding Holi, referred to as Badi Holi. This year, Chhoti Holi falls on March 24, a Sunday. According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 9:54 AM on March 24 and ends at 12:29 PM on March 25.

Traditions and Customs

Preparations for Holika Dahan commence several days in advance, with people gathering twigs, branches, and dried leaves to create a pyre in their courtyards. On the day of Chhoti Holi, they ignite the pyre while chanting mantras, symbolizing the dispelling of evil and the embrace of goodness. The flames of the pyre represent the victory of good over evil. Moreover, Chhoti Holi marks the transition from winter to spring, with the fire serving as an offering to the deities for a prosperous harvest in the upcoming year.

Chhoti Holi, or Holika Dahan, holds a special place in the hearts of people across India. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, fosters communal harmony, and welcomes the arrival of spring with hope and joy. As the festival approaches, let us embrace its spirit of love, unity, and celebration.