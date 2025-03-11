Holi 2025: Date, Holika Dahan, and Dhulandi Celebrations Explained

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations in India. It is a time when people come together to rejoice, play with colours, and share festive treats. Every year, there is curiosity about the exact dates of Holi and Holika Dahan due to differences in regional traditions and astrological calculations.

Holi 2025 Dates According to the Hindu Calendar

Based on the Drik Panchang, Holi festivities in 2025 will take place on the following dates:

• Holika Dahan: Thursday, March 13, 2025.

• Rangwali Holi: Friday, March 14, 2025.

The Purnima Tithi, which marks the full moon, begins at 10:35 AM on March 13 and ends at 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025. Since Holika Dahan is traditionally performed in the evening, it will be observed on March 13 during an auspicious time.

Significance of Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, symbolizes the victory of good over evil. The ritual involves lighting a bonfire to commemorate the legend of Prahlad and Holika. Devotees gather around the fire, offer prayers, and perform rituals to ward off negative energies.

How Is Rangwali Holi Celebrated?

Unlike Holika Dahan, Rangwali Holi does not require a specific muhurat (auspicious time). The celebration begins in the morning as people gather to play with vibrant colours, water balloons, and pichkaris (water guns). The joyful atmosphere is accompanied by music, dance, and delicious sweets such as Gujiyas and Thandai.

Regional Variations in Holi Celebrations

While most of India follows the two-day Holi tradition, some states and communities celebrate it differently:

• Mathura & Vrindavan: Holi festivities begin weeks in advance with Lathmar Holi and Phoolon Ki Holi.

• Punjab: Sikhs celebrate Hola Mohalla with martial arts demonstrations.

• West Bengal: Dol Jatra is observed with cultural performances and colour play.

• Bihar & Uttar Pradesh: Traditional folk songs and bhang-infused drinks are an integral part of the celebrations.

Holi is not just a festival; it is a celebration of joy, love, and togetherness. While Holika Dahan is performed with rituals and prayers, Rangwali Holi is all about fun and colour. Regardless of the date variations, the essence of the festival remains the same—spreading happiness and unity. Wishing everyone a vibrant and cheerful Holi 2025!