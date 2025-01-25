Honouring Tradition: Perfect Pieces for Republic Day

Orange Silk Blend Striped Long Kurta

M.R.P. ₹5,499

Style and comfort are combined in this silk-blend striped kurta from Fabindia, which is perfect for festivities. It has a classy appearance with a V placket, mop-shell buttons, and a classic collar. The knee-length and regular fit create a sophisticated silhouette, and the side pockets and long sleeves offer functionality.





NUIndian Green Cotton Printed Choli & Dhoti Set

M.R.P. ₹1,350

The latest Dhoti set from Fabindia is a great combination of fashion and comfort. You must have this square-necked, sleeveless cotton green printed choli with Dhoti in your closet. When worn with a pretty juttie and jumkhas, adds a sophisticated and new touch to your appearance.









Offwhite Cotton Silk Dupatta

M.R.P. ₹1,999

This cotton-silk dupatta from Fabindia will top off your festive outfit and add flair to a range of ethnic attire. It is a wonderful accessory for festive events because of its beautiful woven pattern and lightweight fabric. The refined addition of the exquisite drape transforms your look into a charming and graceful statement.





Orange Cotton Silk Embroidered Skirt & Top Set

M.R.P. ₹1,995

Suitable for all seasons, this classic yet glamorous set of crinkled skirts with an offset trim hem in cotton silk is paired with a round neck top embroidered with sequins and three-quarter length sleeves. This flared skirt combines comfort and style, falling elegantly for a flattering look. The set boasts an appealing design, staying fashionable and in line with current trends





Green Cotton Sari

M.R.P. ₹2,999

This Fabindia cotton sari is the epitome of casual elegance. In addition to providing depth and character, the breathable fabric guarantees comfort throughout the day. It's a flexible addition to your collection that looks great with basic accessories for a classy yet carefree style.





Green Viscose Blend Dobby Short Kurta

M.R.P. ₹2,799

This elegantly designed silk-blend striped kurta from Fabindia is a perfect fusion of fashion and heritage. With its V placket, mop-shell buttons, and classic collar, it provides a sophisticated appearance for any setting. The knee-length style adds a touch of class, while the regular silhouette, comfortable fit, and useful side pockets make it both stylish and useful.





Natural Cotton Silk Blend Sari

M.R.P. ₹7,299

This cotton-silk blend sari from Fabindia radiates classic beauty and is a perfect choice for festive events. While the lightweight fabric guarantees comfort all day, the delicately woven design screams luxury. Accessorize it with dazzling bangles and earrings to create a lasting look.





Green Wool Blend Shawl

M.R.P. ₹4,999

Wrap yourself in timeless elegance with this classic wool shawl from Fabindia. Its exquisite colors, which celebrate natural warmth and sophisticated design, delicately complement the season's vibe. It is the perfect layering piece because of its soft feel and versatile style, which provides ease and flair in the cooler months.







