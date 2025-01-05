Live
- SVU V-C dismisses allegations on scrap sales as baseless
- HYDRA’s Prajavani Initiative to Begin from Monday
- World Telugu Conference Concludes Today in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy to Attend Closing Ceremony
- Heavy Police Deployment at KIMS Hospital Amid Allu Arjun’s Possible Visit
- Public funds misused under YSR Jagananna colonies
- Allu Arjun to Appear Before Chikkadpally Police Station Today
- Govt Whip reviews Vemulawada temple development works
- Congress gives priority to women welfare: Seethakka
- Mid-day meal launched at junior colleges
Hopes Spring Anew
New Year is a time to celebrate the start of something new. It is a time to make new promises, some to be broken, some to be kept. It is also a time to look ahead and try to change things for the better.
The time's flower-2024
Fading, dropping and merging
With the Time's passage,
Leaving behind, its memories,
Both sweet and bitter,
In the lives of folks,
One more blossom-2025
Blooming so colourfully
On the boughs of Time's tree
With new dawn springing
Up so brightly, stirring
Radiant hopes, sunny aspirations
And rainbow-hued dreams
In the hearts of humanity;
Let the New dawn of the New year
With bright Sun drive away
All that is dark and flood
Into all lives, the light
Of happiness and peace,
Let our women-folk and little girls
Be free from the violence
And atrocities of devils
In human garbs and be
Happy in secured lives;
Let there be bright smiles
On all countenances
And peace in all hearts,,
Let there be no dark burdens
Of agonies, tribulations
And sufferings in all lives
In the New year,
Let's all wake up into the New year
And welcome it with new hopes,
New dreams,new aspirations
And new goals and receive
The bonanza of boons
The New year offers us
– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada
***
–Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai