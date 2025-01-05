Hopes Spring Anew

The time's flower-2024

Fading, dropping and merging

With the Time's passage,

Leaving behind, its memories,

Both sweet and bitter,

In the lives of folks,

One more blossom-2025

Blooming so colourfully

On the boughs of Time's tree

With new dawn springing

Up so brightly, stirring

Radiant hopes, sunny aspirations

And rainbow-hued dreams

In the hearts of humanity;

Let the New dawn of the New year

With bright Sun drive away

All that is dark and flood

Into all lives, the light

Of happiness and peace,

Let our women-folk and little girls

Be free from the violence

And atrocities of devils

In human garbs and be

Happy in secured lives;

Let there be bright smiles

On all countenances

And peace in all hearts,,

Let there be no dark burdens

Of agonies, tribulations

And sufferings in all lives

In the New year,

Let's all wake up into the New year

And welcome it with new hopes,

New dreams,new aspirations

And new goals and receive

The bonanza of boons

The New year offers us

– Dr Venugopala Rao Kaki,Kakinada

***

New Year is a time to celebrate the start of something new. It is a time to make new promises, some to be broken, some to be kept. It is also a time to look ahead and try to change things for the better. It is also a time to look behind and see what we may have done wrong, and how to change it. It is also an occasion to start new friendships and re-quest for forgiveness from your enemies. New Year is a joyous time because we feel like we get to start all over again. On New Year’s Day, people are happy, laughing, giggling and sharing about events of the past year and those before. A Happy New Year to one and all.

–Jubel D'Cruz,Mumbai