How has the pandemic changed the future of fitness?

The pandemic has caused a heightened sense of fitness awareness among people. While the traditional brick-and-mortar models have suffered, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of digital content.

People are now more serious about leading a healthier lifestyle. They want to take charge of their own fitness. As such, there is a spike in products that enable this. From smart watches to cardio machines, yoga mats to cycling gears, people are seeking all sorts of partners that can support them in their fitness journey.

Advancements in technology are supporting this rapid change. For example, fitness apps started gaining tremendous momentum last year. As per a World Economic Forum study, India recorded a 156% increase in download of health and fitness apps.

Focus on holistic health

Covid-19 is a wake-up call for people to think about health more holistically. It is no longer about a beach body or six-pack abs. People have started to realize the importance of mental and emotional health.

They know eating right will help to stay fit and build a stronger immune system. For a long time fitness was just perceived to be about working out. The definition has now expanded to include eating healthy, sleeping well, being mindful, and being stress-free.

People want sustainable solutions. Hitting the gym for weight training or cardio doesn't seem exciting and long lasting. As such, gyms are now offering zumba, yoga and dance classes.

Fitness studios and outdoor activities that offer fitness and fun at the same time are being preferred. Apps that offer mental wellbeing solutions or help with nutrition are gaining popularity.

Personalisation

One size fits all approach might not be a good strategy going forward. People are now looking for solutions tailor made as per their needs.

Now, they don't just want to track their workouts, they want to monitor other parameters also. Whether it is the nutrition they are consuming, their vitals, their sleep, or other important parameters, people want to monitor and take charge of their own health.

With so much uncertainty around, there is a shift towards prevention and detection of diseases rather than cure.

With the advancement in the field of Artificial Intelligence, a lot more data is being collected, processed, and available for the users. It is not just helping to identify where all a user lacks, but in creating a personalized action plan for them.

As technology grows smarter, personalized health regimes will get more accurate and deliver outcomes with higher efficiency.

Hybrid models

The pandemic has made virtual the new reality. Whether it is taking fitness classes online, consulting a health expert or fitness coach, or group sessions, people are resorting to online and at home solutions. In addition to being scared of going outside, people are getting accustomed to the convenience these methods provide.

As such, fitness providers old and new are enabling people to follow their preferred fitness regimes at home. They are being provided trainers virtually that help them achieve their fitness goals. Technology has made these interactions almost seamless. Hospitals and other healthcare professions are adopting these methods as well.

This at-home trend is here to stay. As the pandemic settles down, people would also want to go outdoors to their normal routines. As such, both the models will co-exist. The pandemic has caused major changes in many industries.

For the fitness industry, it has accelerated development and innovation many fold. These innovations are here to stay and as people become more aware about holistic health, we can see new technology led innovations in the near future.