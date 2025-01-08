How MC Square is putting Baislaat on cultural radar!

MC Square is on the cusp of unleashing a sonic explosion that will shatter expectations and redefine the boundaries of modern music. Their forthcoming single bringing some innovative spirit, lyrical prowess and dedication to his art. As the anticipation reaches a boiling point, fans and critics alike are bracing themselves for an aural experience that promises to be nothing short of breathtaking. With the MTV Hustle winner's helm, the music world is about to witness a game-changing moment that will leave an indelible mark on the industry.

In the exclusive interview, he says, "Since MTV Hustle 2.0, my musical experience has really grounded me. I have a greater connection to my music as a result of my strong sense of obligation to encourage up-and-coming musicians. My experiences and mission are now more deeply ingrained in my lyrics! In addition to the music, I've developed personally and have a stronger understanding of the value of relationships and family."

Prior to 2021, the main focus of MC Square was on complex rhymes, punchlines and conventional rap methods. Even while he might use that technique again in the future, his current approach makes greater use of local references and his regional vernacular. This change sets his apart from other artists and represents who he really is. His unusual history and viewpoint influence his lyrical content, giving him a unique voice in the hip-hop genre.

Further in this interview, he gives the game away, precepting, "Blending cultures is a common step in creating anything new and while it is more likely to produce attractive results, it can also produce undesired ones. Two different musicians serve as my inspiration: Sidhu Moose Wala, a Punjabi rapper who included melodic aspects in his rap and J Cole, a rapper from North Carolina. My own artistic identity is shaped by the combination of these two inspirations, one of which is firmly anchored in regional musical traditions and the other of which represents a modern global sound. This combination enables me to produce music that appeals to a contemporary, international audience while also feeling true to my Haryana heritage."

A lot of his songs combine rhythm with narrative. We were curious about the precise message he was attempting to convey with his most recent song. "I used allusions to my culture and Indian history in "Kakori Kaand," hoping to pique interest. Ashfaqulla Khan and other revolutionaries stole supplies from the British to support India's independence fight during the famous August 9th Kakori train heist. In order to challenge the current quo in a similar, albeit symbolic, manner, I used this incident as a metaphor for my own entry into the Desi hip-hop scene. To further inspire listeners to explore our common past, I also cited individuals such as Satpal Dosa, a local artist renowned for his emphasis on cultural origins. In the end, I want to use my music to inform and inspire my listeners to learn more about our rich cultural history," shares the rapper!

"Veham Katni Machine," which is his tagline, means "misconception-cutting machine." It symbolises his desire to push boundaries and go against the grain. He makes it a point to disprove anyone who says he's incapable of doing something! Some people could try to follow Western trends by using models and booze in their movies, but that isn't in line with his cultural background or morals. He wants to convey to the world that his culture is deeply ingrained in the fields. He wants to share his real experiences with the globe instead of following worldwide fashions. We were moved by that!

"Stories I heard as a child about the rebellious nature of my Gujjar culture served as the basis for my new song. The picture of people riding into the wind while wearing masks, wielding German-made pistols and wearing black kurtas has long captivated me. These striking mental images, handed down through the decades, show our forebears, some of whom resided in the notoriously outlawed Chambal region. The hip-hop scene itself is the objective of my story, but I wanted to musically replicate that vision, recalling the scene of riders in black kurtas descending upon a train," he says. "Sincere artists attract people. One excellent example is Sidhu Moose Wala. His unvarnished honesty and approachable lyrics let him stand out during a period when many Punjabi musicians concentrated on intricate rhyming systems. In a similar vein, my goal is to produce music that accurately captures who I am, regardless of opinions or popularity. I'm sure that if I stay true to myself, I'll eventually gain a devoted following."

His voice and storyline seem to be elevated by the beat and production style of his most recent songs. The hip-hop artist tells us about the terms of the collab with the producers on this project — "Since I first began listening to hip-hop, I have been a longtime fan of Sez's work. I thus seized the possibility to work with them when it was presented to me. He truly has a good heart. He made me tea when I went to his studio and we listened to different rhythms for a while. One song in particular struck a chord with me right away because of its strong snare! It immediately struck me as the ideal setting for the story I wished to convey. The raw energy I imagined was conveyed by the beat, which had a visceral impact. There and then, in a laid-back and cozy setting, we started working on the song. We sat on the couch, drank tea, spoke and created the song naturally."

In his music, he constantly represents Baislaat, his hometown. His goal is to literally put his region on the map. He takes his role as the first Baislaat artist to receive this level of prominence seriously. His artistic journey is propelled by this commitment to his heritage! What would he advise aspiring artists? "Steer clear of social media pitfalls and make the most of your platform to impact others in a constructive way. Promoting dangerous items or practices, even if you don't directly partake in them, is harmful since young people are easily swayed. It is the duty of artists to motivate young people to seek admirable objectives and to inspire positive change. Remain loyal to your principles and avoid sacrificing your morals for little benefits. I was raised in a big joint family with seven brothers and seven sisters, which gave me a solid foundation. I gained knowledge of many other viewpoints and although I was influenced by the outside world, the morals taught at home always acted as a filter. I'm appreciative of my upbringing because it has enabled me to successfully handle the demands of celebrity while preserving my sense of self."

Lastly, he wants to expose his heritage and culture to the world. Red Bull 64 Bars offers a substantial platform for expanding one's audience. He intends to pique interest and inspire listeners from around the world to learn more about his culture and hardships by sharing his experiences and introducing aspects of Indian history, such as the Kakori train heist!