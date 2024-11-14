How NGOs are playing a crucial role in supporting female leadership

The world is changing, especially when it comes to encouraging gender equality. As a result, more and more women are aspiring to become leaders across various sectors, from politics to business. In India, there are many movements that promote women’s leadership, and the best part is that, NGOs are playing a key role in empowering women and helping them build leadership skills. In societies where women often face structural, social, and economic barriers, NGOs are instrumental in addressing these challenges and providing resources for growth. Hyderabad in particular has emerged as a center for female leadership programs and panel discussions aimed at inspiring and empowering young women leaders.

Role of NGOs in Supporting Female Leadership

NGOs that promote female leadership often focus on some points and they are education, skill development and advocacy.

1.Educational Support - Education is the foundation of female empowerment. Many NGOs offer scholarships, mentorships, and workshops for young women to pursue education and develop leadership skills. ‘SAFA India’ is one such NGO that focuses on women empowerment through education, health and livelihood.

2.Providing Skill development programs - Skill-building initiatives allow women to gain practical abilities in various fields. NGOs in India often conduct workshops on leadership, communication, and management skills specifically tailored for women. These programs empower women to take on leadership roles confidently in various sectors.

3.Supporting women entrepreneurs – There are many NGOs that provide resources and guidance for aspiring women entrepreneurs, including funding options, business training, and market access. This encourages economic independence and fosters leadership in business.

4.Advocating for policy change - NGOs also work at a policy level to push for gender-sensitive laws and regulations, promoting an environment where women can thrive in leadership positions without systemic barriers.

5.Leadership mentorship programs – Mentorship is a crucial component of leadership development. Many NGOs have mentorship programs where young women are connected with experienced women leaders for guidance. These programs not only provide guidance and trainings but also provide emotional support helping women face challenges.

Some NGOs in Hyderabad that support female leadership are SAFA India, SHE Teams, Youngistaan foundation, My Choice foundation.

Gender equality in leadership roles

One of the most significant impacts of NGOs supporting female leadership is the push toward gender equality in leadership roles. By encouraging women to pursue leadership positions, NGOs help challenge stereotypes that limit women’s potential. Many organizations advocate for policy changes, encouraging equal representation in boardrooms, political offices, and other decision-making spaces.

Female leaders serve as role models, inspiring younger generations to pursue their ambitions without fear of discrimination. This empowerment leads to a more diverse and inclusive leadership landscape, benefiting communities and organizations alike.

Panel discussions in Hyderabad

Panel discussions are becoming a powerful platform in Hyderabad for addressing the challenges and opportunities in female leadership. Organized by NGOs and local community groups, these discussions bring together successful women leaders, aspiring female professionals, and industry experts to share their insights and experiences. One such recent panel discussion was the hosted by Youngistaan Foundation on the topic ‘Women in Leadership – Enabling Young Leaders’.

This panel was graced by women leaders like Smt Sumathi Badugula - IPS, DIG, Women Safety Wing, Telangana State Police, Upasana Kamineni Konidela - Founder of URLife and Vice Chairperson – Apollo Hospitals Group, Supriya Yarlagadda - Executive Director at Annapurna Studios, Akhila Yadav- Sarpanch of Madanapuram village in Nalgonda district in Telangana, Kausamb Manjitha- CEO of Kubric.

Over 700 women attended this session on zoom to understand the issues faced by women in India. This was a very interactive and meaningful discussion and all the women who participated learned a lot from this session.

Leadership skills for women

Leadership Skills are essential for women to overcome barriers and thrive in various professions. Confidence is the key leadership skill that every woman should possess. This quality empowers women to make tough decisions and also fosters respect and influence. Communication is another important skill that every women leader should have. This skill helps women to express their vision, engage their team and build trust.

Emotional intelligence (EQ) is a vital trait for women leaders, enabling them to manage their own emotions and empathize with others, creating a supportive and productive environment. Adaptability and continuous learning are also important skills that will help in changing business needs. In addition to these skills, resilience is key in navigating challenges, handling setbacks, and staying motivated.

By supporting such NGOs, each one of us will be playing a huge role in promoting India’s journey towards gender equality in leadership. With more NGOs supporting this cause and promoting female leadership programs, the outlook of people is shifting towards greater gender balance and inclusivity. By investing in young women and providing them with the tools, support, and encouragement they need, NGOs help create a new generation of women leaders who will shape India’s future.