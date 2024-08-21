How to Deal With Scabies?

Scabies is a skin infection that is easily transmitted from one person to another due to the presence of a small mite, known as Sarcoptes scabiei. This condition leads to itching and the formation of pimples-like skin rash on the affected area. Although scabies is not a very pleasant condition due to the itching and the rash that it causes, it is curable. The best treatment that can be administered is Scrabic lotion. This blog will help you learn all about scabies, its signs, and how to manage and avoid it with a focus on Scrabic lotion.

Understanding Scabies

Scabies mites are found in the upper layer of the skin and feed on skin scales. They also lay their eggs. These mites cause severe itching and rash on the body of an individual who is allergic to them. Scabies is mainly transmitted through direct and close skin-to-skin contact with the affected individual.

Symptoms of Scabies

If you have never had scabies before, then the symptoms of scabies will appear 4 to 6 weeks after the infestation. In case one has had it before, signs show up in 1 to 4 days of exposure to the disease. The primary symptoms include:

• Intense Itching: Sometimes even more severe at night.

• Rash: Papules or vesicles which are usually red in colour and are located in areas of skin flexures like between fingers, wrist, elbow, armpits, waist, buttocks and groyne.

• Burrow Tracks: Small, elevated and irregular greyish-white lines on the skin that show where the mites have been digging.

How to Diagnose Scabies

If you think that you have scabies, then it is important to consult a doctor for proper identification of the disease. The doctor will then look for mites, burrows and rash on your skin. He/she may also collect a skin scraping to check for mites, their eggs or faecal matter under the microscope.

Scrabic Lotion in the Treatment of Scabies

Scrabic lotion is one of the most effective remedies for scabies that is widely used. It has permethrin, an insecticide that eliminates scabies mites and their eggs from the skin and clothes. Here’s how to use Scrabic lotion effectively:

1. Preparation

• Clean the Skin: It is recommended to wash your face and let it dry before applying Scrabic lotion. It is advised to take a shower or a bath.

• Trim Nails: Scabies mites are usually found under the fingernails. Cut your nails short so that the treatment is easier and you do not spread the mites.

2. Application

• Apply Thoroughly: Rub Scrabic lotion on your body starting from the neck down to the toes. Be comprehensive, making sure that you cover all skin surfaces, including the web spaces, beneath the nails and the skin crevices. For infants and young children, use on the scalp, face and neck also.

• Leave On: Allow the lotion to remain on your skin for 8-14 hours. It is usually used at night and removed in the morning. Most individuals use it before going to bed and remove it in the morning.

• Wash Off: As suggested, wash off the lotion after the recommended time using water.

3. Repeat Treatment

• Second Application: In some cases, it is applied a second time a week after the first application to make sure all the mites and eggs are removed.

4. Post-treatment Care

• Itch Management: Pruritus may last for several weeks even if the treatment has been effective. For itching, one can use antihistamine drugs that are available without prescription or cortisone creams.

• Prevent Reinfection: To avoid reoccurrence of the infection, wash all the clothes, beddings and towels used during the treatment period with hot water and iron them. Non-washable items can be put in plastic bags for at least 72 hours to eliminate any mites.

Preventing Scabies

To prevent scabies, one has to be very careful especially if a member of the family or a close friend is affected. Here are some preventive measures:

1. Avoid Direct Contact

• Limit Skin Contact: Do not touch an infected person without wearing gloves until the person has finished his/her treatment.

• Use Gloves: If you have to look after a person with scabies, then it is recommended that you wear gloves to avoid the spread of the disease.

2. Personal Hygiene

• Regular Washing: Wash your hands often and keep yourself clean. Make sure all the members of your household do the same.

• Separate Personal Items: Avoid contact with infected persons and do not use the same clothes, beds or towels as the infected person.

3. Environmental Control

• Clean Living Spaces: Wash your clothes and bedding and vacuum your house to get rid of the mites that may have fallen off the body.

• Wash Household Items: Wash all household items, such as linen, in hot water to ensure that they are clean.

When to See a Doctor

If you or any of your family members continue to itch or get a rash that looks like scabies, then seek medical attention. Scabies can be controlled, and its spread and complications can be avoided if it is diagnosed and treated early.

Conclusion

Scabies is an itchy disease but one that can be easily cured. Scrabic lotion is a very effective remedy that, if applied properly, will help get rid of the mites and the symptoms. The information on how to use Scrabic lotion and precautions taken will help you control scabies and avoid spreading it. It is always important to adhere to the treatment advice given by healthcare providers and practise good hygiene to enhance the success of the treatment and prevention of scabies.

