How to improve your eyesight naturally?

One of the common problem, faced by the people in the modern world is decreasing eyesight. We find, at very young age, children tend to wear glasses. The case of Myopia and Hyperopia are increasing each day. Apart from this, eye diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, diabetic retinopathy can also affect the way you see the world.



Refractive error mostly occurs in childhood; hence it is important to have a healthy diet for healthy eyes. Carrots and other colorful vegetables are good sources of Vitamin A. it is good for both eye and also skin. At the same time, it is significant that the children as well as adult have good reading as well as screen habits. Children's screen time must be limited to one hour during the school days and 2 hours on holidays. Adults must eat coloured and leafy vegetables for healthy eyes.

Ultraviolet rays: To protect your eyes from ultraviolet rays, people who tend to stay in front of the screen must take a break from time to time to offer rest to their eyes. Use anti-glare glasses to reduce your eye strain. Diet cannot help you get rid of spectacles, but yes, they can help you that their number would be stopped from increasing.

Eye exercise: To improve your eyesight, you can also do few eye exercises, sitting at home.

Hatha yoga: Rub both of your hands together until it becomes warm. Now you can keep your hands on your eyes. This would help relax the nerves around the eyes and it will also help increase the blood circulation.

Sunning: shake your head from side to side while looking at the sun. do not look directly at the sun with open eyes.

Rotate your eyes:You must try to rotate the eyeballs clockwise as well as anti-clockwise. Do this by closing your eyes. Do this twice a day. However, you can do this more than twice a day.

Follow 20-20-20 rule: You must focus 20 meters away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. You would definitely have to blink in between. This would help improve the vision of the eyes.