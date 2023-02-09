Hug Day 2023: Date, Quotes, Images, Wishes, Status.

The 12th of February marks Hug Day, the sixth day in the celebration of Valentine's Week. On this day, individuals offer comfort to their loved ones through the act of hugging. When words fall short in expressing one's emotions towards someone, the power of physical touch can speak volumes.

Happy Hug Day Quotes:



1.A hug is a handshake from the heart.



2.The greatest gift you can give someone is a hug. One size fits all, and nobody can feel lonely or unhappy when they are being hugged.

3.Hugging has no unpleasant side effects, and is all natural. There are no batteries to replace, it's inflation-proof, non-fattening, and non-taxable.

4.A hug is a warm and comforting embrace that makes everything better.

5.A hug is worth a thousand words. A kiss is worth a thousand hugs

6.The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in.

7.A hug is a way of expressing emotions without words.

8.Hugs are the universal language of love and compassion.

9.A hug is like a boomerang, you get it back right away.

10.Hugging is the perfect way to show someone how much you love them, even when words cannot express it.

Happy Hug Day wishes that you can share with your loved ones:



1.Sending you lots of love and hugs today and always. Happy Hug Day!



2.May your day be filled with warm hugs and lots of love.

3.A hug can do wonders, it can brighten up someone's day. Sending you lots of hugs today.

4.Wishing you all the happiness and love that a hug can bring. Happy Hug Day!

5.A hug can heal a broken heart, so here's a big one from me to you.

6.May this Hug Day bring you comfort, love, and happiness. Happy Hug Day!

7.Here's a big virtual hug to say that you're always in my thoughts. Happy Hug Day!

9.Sending you lots of love and hugs to brighten up your day. Happy Hug Day!

10.A hug can say so much more than words ever can. So, here's a big hug to say I love you.

11.May today be filled with warm embraces and lots of love. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day Images:



































