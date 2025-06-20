Hyderabad SWAN NGO Hosts First-Ever “Green Carnival” – A Powerful Step Toward Sustainability

The city of Hyderabad came alive with purpose and celebration as it hosted its first-ever Green Carnival, a one-of-its-kind community-driven event dedicated to promoting environmental awareness and sustainable living. Held at the Fountainhead Global School, the event was organised under the inspiring leadership of Meghana Musunuri, President and Chairperson of SWAN (Save Water And Nature), a non-profit organisation working toward environmental protection through education, community engagement, and activism.

Graced by the presence of Mandadi Srinivasa Rao, Corporator of KPHB, as the Chief Guest, the carnival marked a significant moment in the city’s growing environmental consciousness. The event began with an energizing Eco-Walk to Meedikunta Lake, bringing together citizens, students, and green activists to symbolically connect with nature and take collective steps toward conservation. The carnival grounds bustled with activity—from plastic-free green stalls and organic food counters to eco-themed games and art installations, each thoughtfully designed to engage, educate, and inspire participants of all ages.

A key highlight of the day was the Green Frontier Awards, which recognised outstanding individuals and organizations who have demonstrated exemplary leadership in environmental conservation. Notable awardees included the Isha Foundation, Uday Krishna Peddireddi, founder of Vata Foundation, Akshay Deshpande of Switcheco, Avinash, founder of FOS (For Our Society), Anuj Jain of AJ Design, Abhishek Agarwal from GoodeeBag, Sharad Chandra from Siri Foundation & Recykal, and Madhulatha, a committed social worker. The awards also celebrated the passion of youth changemakers such as Aravind from Youth for Seva (YFS), and young students Ganesuni Aashritha (Class 8) and Edula Daivyin Reddy (Class 3), for their inspiring contributions to the cause.

In her address, Koyya Sudha Rani, Principal of Fountainhead Global School, appreciated SWAN’s efforts and reiterated the institution’s commitment to environmental education. “This event reflects what education should truly achieve—empowering students and communities to act responsibly toward our planet,” she said. She also expressed her eagerness to collaborate with SWAN on future environmental initiatives.

Speaking to the gathering, Meghana Musunuri emphasized that the Green Carnival is not a one-time celebration, but the beginning of a larger movement to embed sustainability into the culture of the city. “Today’s event is a beautiful example of how communities, schools, and organizations can come together for a common purpose. This is just the start—we envision a Hyderabad where sustainability becomes a lifestyle, not an exception.”

The Green Carnival left a lasting impression, encouraging individuals to rethink their consumption habits, adopt eco-friendly practices, and take active roles in safeguarding nature. With its vibrant energy, inclusive spirit, and inspiring stories of changemakers, the event marked a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s environmental journey—one that SWAN aims to replicate across other cities and schools in the coming months.

This pioneering event sent out a powerful message: Sustainability is not a passing trend—it is the only way forward. And Hyderabad is ready to lead the change.