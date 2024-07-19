Live
Hyderabad: This Week Activities
Film Screenings and Theatre:
Kathak Bells: Kathak Performance On Occasion Of Guru Purnima
Venue: Shilparamam, 64M, Diagonally Opposite Cyber Towers, Madhapur
Date/Time: 21-Jul-24/ 5:30pm
Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Arts
Exhibitions and Festivals:
Styletatva: Lifestyle & Fashion Spectrum
Venue: HITEX, Hitex Fair Grounds, Izzat Nagar, Madhapur
Date/Time: 20-Jul-24 to 21-Jul-24/ 8:00pm
Type: Exhibitions, Fashion
Workshop On Korea Painting
Venue: Mindspace Social, Upper level, K, LTD, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover,, Madhapur
Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 12:30pm
Type: Paintings, Workshops
Yarnscape: Workshop On Crochet Making
Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills
Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 3:00pm to 6:00pm
Type: Workshops, Handicrafts
Literary & Educational Events
Europe Education Fair 2024
Venue: Park Hyatt, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills
Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 11:00am
Type: Festivals / Fairs, Learning
National Conference On Water Sustainability and Rural Development
Venue: Institute Of Public Enterprise (IPE), Osmania University Campus, Osmania University
Date/Time: 18-Jul-24 to 19-Jul-24/ 10:00am
Type: Conferences
Workshop On Salsa Dance For Beginners
Venue: Our Sacred Space, 9-1-84/1/C, Sardar Patel Road, Marredpally, Marredpally, Secunderabad
Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 4:00pm to 7:00pm
Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Workshops
Lulu Open Mic: Bring Out Your Inner Superstar
Venue: LuLu Mall, Balanagar Mandal, Rd Number 3, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally,
Date/Time: 19-Jul-24/ 12:30pm to 3:00pm
Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance
Music and Performances
Cultural Programmes By Tatva Arts
Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Near State Assembly, Lakdikapul Road, Saifabad, Lakdikapul
Date/Time: 19-Jul-24: 6:00pm to 10:00pm
Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Arts