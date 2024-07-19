Hyderabad: This Week Activities

Film Screenings and Theatre:

Kathak Bells: Kathak Performance On Occasion Of Guru Purnima

Venue: Shilparamam, 64M, Diagonally Opposite Cyber Towers, Madhapur

Date/Time: 21-Jul-24/ 5:30pm

Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Arts

Exhibitions and Festivals:

Styletatva: Lifestyle & Fashion Spectrum

Venue: HITEX, Hitex Fair Grounds, Izzat Nagar, Madhapur

Date/Time: 20-Jul-24 to 21-Jul-24/ 8:00pm

Type: Exhibitions, Fashion

Workshop On Korea Painting

Venue: Mindspace Social, Upper level, K, LTD, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover,, Madhapur

Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 12:30pm

Type: Paintings, Workshops

Yarnscape: Workshop On Crochet Making

Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills

Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 3:00pm to 6:00pm

Type: Workshops, Handicrafts

Literary & Educational Events

Europe Education Fair 2024

Venue: Park Hyatt, Road No. 2, Banjara Hills

Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 11:00am

Type: Festivals / Fairs, Learning

National Conference On Water Sustainability and Rural Development

Venue: Institute Of Public Enterprise (IPE), Osmania University Campus, Osmania University

Date/Time: 18-Jul-24 to 19-Jul-24/ 10:00am

Type: Conferences

Workshop On Salsa Dance For Beginners

Venue: Our Sacred Space, 9-1-84/1/C, Sardar Patel Road, Marredpally, Marredpally, Secunderabad

Date/Time: 20-Jul-24/ 4:00pm to 7:00pm

Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Workshops

Lulu Open Mic: Bring Out Your Inner Superstar

Venue: LuLu Mall, Balanagar Mandal, Rd Number 3, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally,

Date/Time: 19-Jul-24/ 12:30pm to 3:00pm

Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance

Music and Performances

Cultural Programmes By Tatva Arts

Venue: Ravindra Bharathi, Near State Assembly, Lakdikapul Road, Saifabad, Lakdikapul

Date/Time: 19-Jul-24: 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance, Arts