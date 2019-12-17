Hyderabad's first kitten fostering training workshop

This time, our volunteer group called Hyderabad Pet Adoption – Cats & Kittens Corner (HPA is organizing a workshop and training session on fostering kittens.

While most animal lovers are quite comfortable looking after puppies, kittens are a lot more complex as they usually are far more resilient.

So this is a training workshop being conducted by two experienced kitten / cat fosters, Mona Kumar and Lavanya Srikant.

Our objective is to enroll more volunteers who can come forward to foster kittens and get them healthy and independent to be adopted.

In this workshop we are focusing on kittens from 3-4 weeks of age and more. As this gathers interest we will do a separate session for care of neonatal kittens.

This will give you an idea of what we are covering.

What does fostering mean?

* Raising an orphaned/homeless/injured kitten/cat

* Ensuring their health and helping them hone their natural instincts

* Socializing the cat to a home environment and getting him/her used to being around other pets and different types of people

* Ultimately, to find a safe and loving home for them

Pre-requisites for fosters

* Love for cats and a will to make a difference

* Space in your home - a small room or area

* Diligence and commitment

* Patience to screen and find the right adoptive family

* Financial resources for primary vet care, food, and litter

*Who will do the training?*

* HPA has a dedicated and experienced group of cat rescuers and foster parents

* The group members have collectively fostered over a hundred cats and kittens

* Two of our experienced foster parents will share the basics and answer all your questions

*Where?*

The Pet Café, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills (street no. 4, adjacent to Suvasa boutique)

*When?*

Saturday, 21st December, 2019 at 4pm

*Is there a charge to attend?*

No, though a voluntary donation will go a long way to support our work for felines in need!

Would be most grateful if you could list / do a small piece on this in Hans India. We can send you some pictures post the event too.











