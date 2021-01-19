I understand the nuances of designs: Krsnaa Mehta

Design is very personal to each one of us and we relate to it in our own way, says noted home interior designer Krsnaa Mehta.



"Sometimes, clients are not able to bring to form what they visualize and that's where the design experts come to play. One's home is where one's story begins and every corner speaks about something. Being a designer in the industry for almost two decades, I understand the nuances of designs and what it resonates with," says the Founder and Executive Director at India Circus.

The designer has joined hands with Godrej & Boyce's U&Us for a new project under which he will co-create luxe and exquisite limited-edition homes and spaces with a holistic, integrated and re-imagined approach to all aspects of home designing.

The Krsnaa Mehta Signature Homes by U&Us will offer homeowners an ability to translate their persona and vision with style and panache. Every room will be customized to high standards, completed with signature upholstery, wallpaper, and décor accents from the India Circus collection along with customised furniture curated by U&Us.

"I am excited about this new venture with U&US and I am looking forward to extending our design expertise to our clients across Mumbai now and eventually across India," says Mehta.

After launching in Mumbai in this month, the project will be carried over across Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. This collaboration will see U&US venture into the luxury home interior segment and aims at addressing the 15 percent (home value ≥ Rs 3 crore) of the 70,000 homes sold annually in Mumbai. The average ticket size of these projects will be approximately Rs 40 lakhs thus adding to both topline and bottom line.

"This collaboration in interior design is pioneering in its approach. At Godrej & Boyce, our constant endeavour is to elevate the value we provide to our customers. We have integrated our strengths in interior design, soft furnishings and furniture to provide our customers with bespoke home design." says Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director at Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd. In order to experience Krsnaa Mehta Signature Homes by U&Us customers need to visit the India Circus website to book an appointment for a virtual/physical meeting with the design experts. This will be followed by a one-to-one consultation with designer Krsnaa Mehta to shape the dream home.