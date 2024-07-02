Important Dates for Rituals and Weddings in Shravan 2024

The marriage season is set to return after a two-month hiatus, with no auspicious dates in May and June. The sacred month of Shravan, according to the Hindu calendar, brings several significant dates for rituals and weddings.

Beginning of Shravan and Sawan Mondays

The month of Shravan, one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, begins on July 22, 2024. This year, a unique occurrence takes place as there are five Mondays within the month. The first day of Shravan coincides with the auspicious Preeti and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog. Starting on a Monday, which is considered a holy day dedicated to Lord Shiva, the month also concludes on a Monday.

Important Days and Rituals in Shravan

Throughout the month of Shravan, several auspicious yogas and significant days for rituals are observed. The last day of Shravan, August 19, coincides with Shukla Paksha Purnima, making it an extremely auspicious day for various rituals. On this day, Raksha Bandhan is also celebrated. Additionally, there are four auspicious days in Shravan for performing the Mangala Gauri Puja, dedicated to the worship of Goddess Parvati.

Dates for Sawan Mondays

During the month of Shravan, devotees observe Sawan Mondays, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The dates for Sawan Mondays in 2024 are as follows:

• First Sawan Monday: July 22

• Second Sawan Monday: July 29

• Third Sawan Monday: August 5

• Fourth Sawan Monday: August 12

• Fifth Sawan Monday: August 19

Devotees gather at temples to worship Lord Shiva, believing that fasting on these Mondays brings relief from sadness and grief.

Dates for Mangala Gauri Puja

Mangala Gauri Puja, devoted to the worship of Goddess Parvati, is observed on the following dates in Shravan 2024:

• July 23

• July 30

• August 6

• August 13

Special rituals are performed during these pujas to seek the blessings of the goddess.

Auspicious Wedding Dates in July 2024

After a two-month gap with no marriage dates in May and June, the wedding season resumes in July 2024. The auspicious dates for weddings are:

• July 9

• July 10

• July 11

• July 12

• July 13

• July 14

• July 15

These dates are considered highly favorable for marriages, marking the return of the wedding season.