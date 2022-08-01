Important National And International Days Of August 2022

Numerous local, national, and international holidays take place in August, giving people a reason to rejoice every other week. The days, dates, and events in August 2022 that are significant both domestically and internationally are listed in this article. India is a country of festivals, where numerous occasions and significant days are joyfully observed. Important days and dates are among the facts from a variety of subjects that have been seen to be asked in competitive tests. Let's look at it!



1 August - National Mountain Climbing Day

National Mountain Climbing Day is commemorated annually on August 1. The holiday was created in honour of Josh Madigan and Bobby Mathews, the author's son, who conquered all 46 of the Adirondack Mountains' High Peaks.

1 August – Yorkshire Day

The first of August is designated as Yorkshire Day each year. It is bigger than the UK. This holiday is held in honour of the nation's history in general and of its most notable citizens in particular.

1-7 August - World Breastfeeding Week

Every year, during the first week of August, numerous nations around the world observe this global campaign. In 1992, the inaugural World Breastfeeding Week was observed.

1 August (First Sunday of August) – Friendship Day

Friendship Day is observed on the first Sunday in August, which falls on August 1 in 2021. In the US, it became customary to set aside a day to celebrate friends in 1935. As Friendship Day gained popularity, more nations, including India, started to observe it.

4 August - U.S. Coast Guard Day

U.S. Coast Guard Day is celebrated annually on August 4 to commemorate Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton's creation of the Revenue Marine on that date in 1790.

6 August – Hiroshima Day

The sixth of August is designated as Hiroshima Day each year. Today marks the detonation of the atomic bomb over the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

6 August (First Friday of August) - International Beer Day

The first Friday in August is recognised as International Beer Day. It was initially founded in 2007 in Santa Cruz, California.

7 August - National Handloom Day

Every year on August 7th, it is observed to honour the nation's handloom weavers. The sixth National Handloom Day is being observed this year.

8 August – Quit India Movement Day

On August 8, 1942, during a meeting of the All India Congress Committee in Bombay, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi introduced the "Quit India Movement." August Kranti or the August Movement are other names for it.

9 August - Nagasaki Day

On August 9, 1945, the United States dropped a second bomb on Japan at Nagasaki. This bomb is also referred to as "Fat Man." Three days after Hiroshima was attacked with an atomic bomb, it was dropped.

9 August - International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

The UN annually recognises August 9 as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in an effort to increase awareness of the protection and advancement of indigenous peoples' rights.

10 August - World Lion Day

Every year, it is observed on August 10. The goal is to raise awareness of lions and their conservation among the general public.

10 August - World Biofuel Day

The purpose of this day, which is marked on August 10th, is to raise awareness of alternative fuel sources to fossil fuels.

12 August – International Youth Day

On August 12, people all over the world observe International Youth Day to raise awareness of how to protect and nurture young people in society.

12 August: World Elephant Day

Every year on August 12, it is observed to raise awareness of the need to protect and maintain the enormous elephant. This is how the entire globe can work together to save elephants.

13 August - International Lefthanders Day

On August 13th of each year, Lefthanders Day is honoured. It brings attention to the issues and challenges experienced by left-handed people.

13 August - World Organ Donation Day

On August 13, we celebrate World Organ Donation Day to raise awareness of the value of organ donation.

14 August - Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

Every year on August 14, Youm-e-Azadi, or Pakistan Independence Day, is observed. Following the end of British administration in 1947, Pakistan was given its independence and recognised as a sovereign state on this day.

15 August - National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)

Bangladesh observes National Mourning Day on August 15. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh, and the majority of his family members were murdered on this day.

15 August – Independence Day in India

India commemorates Independence Day on August 15 of each year. India gained independence from British domination as of this day. It serves as a reminder of a fresh start, the start of a new age free from more than 200 years of British colonialism.

15 August - Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary

The Assumption of Mary is a Christian holiday observed on August 15 in remembrance of the Virgin Mary's assumption into heaven after her death. It is primarily observed in South America and areas of Europe. The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary is another name for it.

16 August - Bennington Battle Day

Every year on August 16th, people commemorate the Battle of Bennington, which took place on that day in 1777.

17 August - Indonesian Independence Day

Every year on August 17, Indonesia celebrates its independence. The declaration of independence from Dutch colonial rule in 1945 is commemorated on this day.

19 August - World Photography Day

Every year on August 19th, World Photography Day is marked to promote awareness of the value of photography.

20 August - World Mosquito Day

Every year on August 20, people around the world observe World Mosquito Day to remember British physician Sir Ronald Ross, who in 1897 discovered that "female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans."

20 August -Sadbhavna Diwas

Every year on August 20th, Sadbhavna Divas is held to honour the memory of our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavna translates to "goodwill and genuine" in English.

20 August -Indian Akshay Urja Day

Every year on August 20th, Indian Akshay Urja Day is observed to promote the growth of renewable energy in India. Since 2004, people have been celebrating this campaign. Rajiv Gandhi, a former prime minister, was born on this day.

23 August - International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

Every year on August 23, this day is marked to raise awareness of the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade and to honour all those who perished as a result. It offers an opportunity to consider the historical reasons for and effects of the slave trade.

23 August - European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

Every year on August 23, this day is marked as a memorial for the victims of totalitarian regimes, particularly Communism, Fascism, Nazism, etc. In some nations, it is also recognised as Black Ribbon Day. The rejection of "extremism, bigotry, and oppression" is another meaning of this day.

26 August - Women's Equality Day

This day honours the adoption of the U.S. Constitution's 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. The U.S. Congress declared August 26 to be Women's Equality Day in 1971.

26 August: International Dog Day

To recognise the amount of dogs who need to be rescued each year, it is observed on August 26.

29 August - National Sports Day

Every year on August 29th, National Sports Day is observed to honour the birthdate of field hockey player Dhyan Chand. Rashtriya Khel Divas is another name for National Sports Day.

30 August - Small Industry Day

Every year on August 30th, Small Industry Day is held to support and promote small businesses. Do you know that small-scale industries are privately held businesses with few employees and little resources?

31 August - Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day)

The Malaysian National Day, or Hari Merdeka, is observed on August 31 each year.