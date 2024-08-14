Independence Day 2024: Easy Recipes to Celebrate Freedom

As India marks its 78th year of independence, it’s time to come together and celebrate the occasion with pride and joy. Independence Day is a moment to honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and appreciate the rich cultural tapestry, history, and heritage that make India unique.

What better way to commemorate this special day than by savouring the flavours of India? Let’s bring the tricolour to our plates and indulge in delicious dishes that capture the essence of our nation. Here are five easy-to-make recipes that you can prepare at home to celebrate Independence Day in style.

1. Tricolour Sandwiches





Kickstart your Independence Day celebration with these visually appealing and tasty layered veg sandwiches. To create the tricolour effect, start by spreading green chutney on a slice of bread, then layer it with lettuce and cucumber. On another slice, apply mayonnaise, and for the final layer, use grated carrots. Stack the slices together and cut them into triangles to reveal a beautiful tricolour sandwich. These are sure to be a hit with your family, especially the kids.



2. Healthy Tricolour Salad





For those who enjoy a lighter, healthier option, a tricolour salad is the perfect choice. Combine the crispness of carrots and radishes with the crunch of cucumbers, add a handful of roasted peanuts, and finish it off with a refreshing dressing of honey or vinegar. This vibrant salad not only looks festive but also provides a nutritious start to your Independence Day meal.



3. Tricolour Idlis





Give a patriotic twist to the classic idli with this tricolour version. For saffron-coloured idlis, add grated carrots to the batter before steaming. To create green idlis, blend boiled spinach leaves into the batter. Serve these colourful idlis with coconut chutney for a delightful and nutritious breakfast that embodies the spirit of the day.



4. Tricolour Cake





No celebration is complete without a sweet treat, and a tricolour cake is the perfect way to end your Independence Day feast. Bake a soft, sponge vanilla cake and decorate it with whipped cream and chopped fruits like kiwi and oranges. The green, white, and orange colours of the cake will beautifully represent the Indian flag and add a festive touch to your celebration.



5. Kiwi Motichoor Parfait





Add a touch of elegance to your Independence Day menu with a Kiwi Motichoor Parfait. This yogurt-based dessert features layers of motichoor boondi, fresh kiwi slices, powdered sugar, and creamy yogurt. The vibrant colours and delightful flavours make this parfait a fitting tribute to the occasion and a treat for your taste buds.



Enjoy these easy and delicious recipes with your loved ones as you celebrate the freedom and diversity that make India truly special.