Independence Day Slogans: by our iconic freedom fighters

Tum Mujhe Khoon Do Mai Tumhe Aazadi Dunga

This slogan was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra bose. He also gave the very famous slogans Dilli Chalo and Jai Hind. He formed the Azad Hind Fauj. He gave this slogan to instil confidence among the masses to fight against British oppression while he raised the Azad Hind Fauz and entered India through the Myanmar side.

Inquilab Zindabad

Originally this slogan was coined by Maulana Hasrat Mohanib but was later used and popularized by Bhagat Singh. The meaning of Inquilab zindabad is “Long live Revolution”. This slogan filled the youth with patriotism who were ready to lay their lives for the motherland.

Angrezo Bharat Chhodo

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi as he is popularly known as, gave this slogan. This slogan culminated in the last nail in the coffin of British rule. Along with this he also participated in and organised various movements against the British like Kheda Movement, Champaran Movement, Khilafat Movement, Non-Cooperation Movement and Quit India Movement.

Satyamev Jayate

The origin of the phrase Satyamev Jayate or Truth only Triumphs lies in Mundaka Upanishad. Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who was also given the title of Mahanama used this slogan in his presidential address in 1918. This reached the Masses and impacted them significantly.

Sare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara

Muhammad Iqbal wrote Saare Jahan Se Accha titled Tarana-e-hind in 1904. It is considered one of the most patriotic songs and it became an anthem against British rule. However, after the partition, he was regarded as the Spiritual Father of Pakistan.

Aaram haram hai

This slogan was given by Jawahar Lal Nehru who was the first Prime Minister of Independent India. He was of the view that laziness can harm oneself.

Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh Adhikar Hai Aur Main Ise Lekar Rahunga

This slogan was used by Bal Gangadhar Tilak. This instilled the importance of “Swaraj” in people and also made them aware of their rights along with Provoking their love for the country.

Jai Jawan Jai Kisan

This slogan was given by Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965. At that time India was Attacked by Pakistan and at the same time, there was a scarcity of food grains. To instil confidence in both farmers as well as soldiers he gave this slogan.

Simon Go Back

Lala Lajpat Rai, who was part of the Lal-Bal-Pal trio, used this slogan when the British government decided to send Simon Commission to discuss constitutional reforms in 1928. This commission was opposed as there were no Indian members on the panel. Lala Lajpat Rai died during the lathicharge of the British during this struggle.

Do or Die

This slogan was raised during the Quit India Movement by Mahatma Gandhi. The Bharat Chhodo Andolan or Quit India Movement was launched and led by Gandhiji in 1942 to end British rule. He gave a famous speech in Mumbai where he gave A do or die call to the people to finally end the British Rule.