Indian Army Day 2020: Salute the Real Heroes of India

Today India will be celebrating its 72nd Indian Army Day. We commemorate this day every year on 15th January, in acknowledgement of Lieutenant General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa's for taking over the charge as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Independent Indian Army from the last Commander of British in India, General Sir Francis Butcher, in 1948.

On 1 April 1895, the Indian Army was founded by the British about 123 years ago. The Indian Army was established on 1 April, but Army Day in India is celebrated on 15 January.

Cariappa was the first Indian Officer who was passed on the command of a unit in 1942. During the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947, the Indian forces were headed by General K.M. Cariappa on the Western Front. He held the eminent grade.

On this day, we pay tribute to the martyrs of Indian Army at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate, New Delhi. Also, army parades and military shows are organised at different locations across the country. The force puts on display the carriers, missiles, tanks, modern arms and weapons possessed by the Indian Army. The day denotes the unparalleled contribution of the Indian soldiers by honouring them with bravery awards, including Vishist Seva medals, Sena Medals and unit credentials.

Army Day Parade encourages the younger generation by showing all their tasks to provide them with every knowledge of the activities they do. It is used to offer young generations to come up for surviving the Country from many dangerous Nations. It is time to make the people more able to create new ideas and plans to cultivate every kind of knowledge for the welfare of the Country.

Young generation should be well informed, and their good behaviour helps in the growth for the people of the country. Young generation should come together to make every people contribute to the success of the Country.

Indian Army takes harsh and dangerous tasks to safeguard the nation and its people. It is because if the force sacrifices, we can live safely and without fear. Let's salute our Indian Army who sacrifices everything to keep us safe.