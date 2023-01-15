The history of the Indian Army dates back to the early 18th century, when the East India Company established a standing military presence in the country.

The Army played a key role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857, also known as the Indian Mutiny, and in the subsequent annexation of India by the British Empire. After India gained independence in 1947, the Indian Army played a crucial role in defending the country against external aggression and internal conflicts. Today, the Indian Army is one of the largest and most powerful military forces in the world, with a significant presence on the global stage.

Indian Army Day marks the appointment of General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. Prior to this appointment, the Indian Army was led by British officials.

The decision to appoint an Indian as the head of the Army was a significant step towards greater autonomy and independence for the country. Since then, Indian Army Day has been celebrated annually on January 15th to recognize the service and contributions of the Indian Army.