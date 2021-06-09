Indian spice box, an immune booster

I always referred to my mom as a magician; so are all Indian cooks. They have the ability to make even the drabbest food come alive. The secret to their trick is the little magical box that harnesses mighty power.

With monsoon in full swing, the need for this immune booster in amplified. As the world celebrates spices, let me pay homage to the original healer, The Indian spice box.





Turmeric



I call it the gold star of spices. It reduces respiratory infections when tempered in cow's ghee. Curcumin, the natural chemical present in turmeric has a positive effect on practically all kinds of cancers and lifestyle diseases due to anti-inflammatory effects.

Cumin seeds

Mild on the tongue, I suggest it to even children and elderly. It's full of therapeutic benefits. Aids digestion and purifies the blood. I make it a point to add cumin tempering to all my foods.

Mustard seeds

My spice box is incomplete without this zingy spice. They contain healthy fats that protect cardiovascular health. Full of anti-oxidant, it prevents inflammation in the skin and body. With high selenium and magnesium content, it maintains strong bones and teeth. I make it a point to include this spice wherever I can.

Pepper

A touch of pepper in your food relieves chest and nasal congestion. Combined with cow's ghee, it prevents Alzheimer's and improves memory, heals hyperthyroidism and reverses Vitiligo. Tamarind and pepper rasam is a home remedy for cold.

Chilli powder

Ironically, the hottest spice is called Chilli. We Indians love to add this to all our dishes and rightfully so. Packed with immunity enhancing Vitamin C, it reduces nasal congestion due to its anti-inflammatory nature.It contains powerful anti-oxidants 'capsaicin' increases metabolic.

Coriander seeds

Personally, I think coriander is an all-round spice. Coriander seeds contain an array of phytonutrients along with being a very good source of iron, magnesium, potassium and manganese. This Immunity boosting and anti-oxidant rich spice fights aging, controls cholesterol and blood sugar.

Clove

My tempering is incomplete without the pungent clove. Aside from its unique flavour, cloves are anti-bacterial and anti-viral. Hence, it helps to cure coughs and colds. 'Eugenol' an active compound found in clove is said to be anti-carcinogenic Cloves help prevent blood clots and toothache. Burning of clove oil is the best way to stop mosquitoes from biting.

Cinnamon

A tiny pinch of this spice goes a long way. Even a whiff of cinnamon can enhance mental ability and decrease anxiety. Cinnamon is effective in eradicating bacterial and fungal infectionI use cinnamon extensively in my practice to prevent, reverse and retard blood sugar levels and other cardiovascular diseases. The best way to get in all these healing spices is a simple Rasam which is perfect for the monsoon.